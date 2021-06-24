Naturally Informed to Host Active Nutrition: Mastering the Market June 29-30, 2021

SPRING, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WholeFoods Magazine and Trust Transparency Center today announced their sixth virtual event in their Naturally Informed series: Active Nutrition: Mastering the Market - June 29-30, 2021. The two-day event brings together researchers, sports nutrition specialists and industry professionals to deliver the latest science and market driven data in the Active Nutrition space.

"Active Nutrition is much more than sports performance products for elite athletes," observed Trust Transparency Center CEO Len Monheit. "It includes special diet needs, and applies increasingly to a much wider audience. We've developed an engaged following for the Naturally Informed series and are positive that this one will be one of the best."

WholeFoods Magazine Publisher Heather Wainer added, "We launched last June during the pandemic, and we have raised the bar on events by providing education that you cannot get anywhere else. We will continue to deliver this high-quality content for Active Nutrition, covering all aspects of the market and delivering the information that retailers, manufacturers, suppliers, natural practitioners, and everyone else in our industry needs to succeed in this space."

The conference also features panels and presentations with live Q&A on key topic areas, including:

Gut Performance: Next-Gen Performance Boosters from the Microbiome , featuring Jonathan Scheiman , Ph.D., FitBiomics, and Orla O'Sullivan , Ph.D.

, featuring , Ph.D., FitBiomics, and , Ph.D. Vegan Power: Plant-Based Diets and Athletic Performance , featuring, Nanci S. Guest , Ph.D., RD, CSCS

, featuring, , Ph.D., RD, CSCS Trends and Market Opportunities , featuring Dan Harari , ClearCut Analytics, Mike Hughes , FMCG Gurus, and Joshua Schall , J. Schall Consulting

, featuring , ClearCut Analytics, , FMCG Gurus, and , J. Schall Consulting Unmet Needs? How can Sports & Active Nutrition Better Cater to Under-Represented Groups , with Doug Kalman , Co-Founder of the International Society of Sports and Nutrition and VP of Scientific Affairs, Nutrasource, and Abbie Smith-Ryan , Director of the Applied Physiology Laboratory and Co-Director of the Human Performance Center at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

, with , Co-Founder of the International Society of Sports and Nutrition and VP of Scientific Affairs, Nutrasource, and , Director of the Applied Physiology Laboratory and Co-Director of the Human Performance Center at Sport Nutrition Myth Busting in the Era of Fake News, featuring Jonny Bowden , Ph.D., CNS

The complete schedule and speaker list is available at NaturallyInformed.net. Conference participants will have opportunities to build valuable connections and engage during interactive roundtables and stay active by participating in the Naturally Informed Active Nutrition Movement Challenge.

Active Nutrition: Mastering the Market is underwritten by Champion Sponsors: NOW® and Lycored, and Partner Level sponsors: Applied Food Sciences, ChildLife Essentials, ClearCut Analytics, CoQ10 Association, Nutrasouce and Xsto Solutions.

Please visit NaturallyInformed.net for more information on speakers, sessions and sponsors and to register for the FREE virtual event Active Nutrition: Mastering the Market.

About Naturally Informed

The Naturally Informed series was formed to keep suppliers, brands and retailers current with the latest science, challenges, opportunities and business strategies in the natural products industry.

About WholeFoods Magazine

WholeFoods Magazine is published by Wainer Finest Communications, a family-owned media company based in South Plainfield, NJ. The magazine informs and educates the natural products industry and is produced monthly in both print and digital editions. Special issues include the Annual Source Directory, Annual Retailer Survey, Retailer of the Year, and Person of the Year. The company also hosts digital educational events and produces weekly e-newsletters and other digital products to keep the natural products industry informed. Digital resources can be found at wholefoodsmagazine.com and naturalproductfinder.com.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, and Trust Transparency Coaching. Trust Transparency Center's Ingredient Transparency Center identifies emerging categories of nutritional ingredients, stewarding them while identifying challenges and potential, leading them through education, insights and community building and preventing their exploitation. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com.

