Naturally Network Celebrates Five Years of Naturally Rising with the 2026 Pitch Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally Network announces that applications are now open for the 2026 Regional Naturally Rising pitch competitions, celebrating the five-year anniversary of the conscious business pitch program. Naturally Rising showcases emerging, purpose-driven brands and conscious leaders across the natural products industry, grounded in Naturally Network's quintuple bottom line, the 5 Ps: passion, purpose, people, planet, and prosperity. The competition also emphasizes retail readiness, helping founders build visibility and momentum as they scale.

The season kicks off with each Naturally chapter hosting their own Naturally Rising pitch competition, where entrepreneurs compete at the regional level for increased local visibility, meaningful industry connections, and the opportunity to pitch in front of their regional Naturally community, as well as various prizes and high growth opportunities. The champion from each regional competition then goes on to compete as a national finalist at Newtopia Now for national awards including:

National Champion

Emerging Impact

People's Choice

Regional application deadlines include:

February 6, 2026: Naturally Colorado, Naturally NorCal

Naturally Colorado, Naturally NorCal February 13, 2026: Naturally San Diego

Naturally San Diego March 20, 2026: Naturally: Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New England, New York, Seattle, Wisconsin

"Preparing for Naturally Rising pushed us in all the right ways, and the experience opened doors we couldn't have anticipated. I met wonderful people, built meaningful connections, and gained insights that continue to help us grow and develop our brand," said Holly Arbuckle of Singing Pastures, the 2025 National Emerging Impact Winner and New England Naturally Rising Winner.

Past winners of the National competition also include Simon Solis-Cohen ( Huxley ) in 2025, Ben Bacon ( Lentiful ) in 2024, and Peetachai (Neil) Dejkraisak ( Jasberry ) in 2023, with judges from leading organizations including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thrive Market, and NIQ, among others. The full regional prize package will vary by chapter, with regional winners also receiving a complimentary booth from New Hope Network and the opportunity to exhibit as part of the Naturally Rising pavilion on the show floor.

"Naturally Rising is more than a pitch competition," said Audarshia Townsend, Content Director at Informa Markets and 2024 Naturally Rising Judge. "It's a platform that helps elevate emerging founders and spotlight the next wave of brands shaping the future of natural products. I'm thrilled to see this program continue to grow and return to Newtopia Now for the 2026 national finals."

Interested applicants can learn more and apply at the link here . Those with specific questions are encouraged to attend the info session on January 22, 2026 by signing up here.

About Naturally Network:

Naturally Network is the largest membership organization supporting and convening the natural products industry. They serve 11 regional chapters across the U.S. with the mission to amplify the power and impact of conscious business practices in the CPG industry through community, collaboration, and transformation. Founded two decades ago in Boulder, Colo. as a regional hub for natural and organic industry entrepreneurs and businesses, Naturally Network has grown to a vibrant ecosystem nationwide. Learn more at https://www.naturallynetwork.org/ .

