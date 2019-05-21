Naturally Slim Partners with Global Private Equity Firm, The Riverside Company, to Impact Even More Lives

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally Slim® today announced a major capital investment from The Riverside Company designed to help the Company measurably improve the health and quality of life of millions of Americans.

For the past 15 years, Naturally Slim—the nation's leading digital weight management and metabolic syndrome reversal program—has helped hundreds of employers and plan sponsors combat obesity and reduce the prevalence of metabolic syndrome risk factors that can lead to serious health conditions, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many forms of cancer.

To date, Naturally Slim has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of employees and members nationwide with its innovative approach to sustainable behavior change. With an investment from The Riverside Company, Naturally Slim can positively impact the health of America on an even greater scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Riverside Company to take Naturally Slim to the next level," said Marcia Upson, Founder of Naturally Slim. "Over the last 30 years, Riverside has become an expert in unlocking the full potential of growing companies like ours, and their experience makes them the perfect partner for our leadership team."

Using the latest clinical and behavioral science, and delivered digitally to participants' computers, laptops, and/or smartphones, Naturally Slim teaches participants how to lose weight and reduce their health risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high blood glucose, and high cholesterol while eating the foods they love. More than 50 percent of participants with metabolic syndrome reverse their condition. Naturally Slim participants also practice and learn other healthy habits that lead to increased physical activity, better sleep, less stress, and greater control over their health long term.

"The rare combination of excellent clinical results, an experienced management team, and strong market growth potential makes Naturally Slim an exciting opportunity for Riverside," said Steven Burns, Riverside Partner. "With continued investment, participants will benefit from an even better experience, helping them be more successful in their long-term health improvement goals."

"Over the past five years, we've had remarkable success impacting the health of hundreds of thousands of people across America," said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, and Naturally Slim Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. "This investment is validation of our innovative approach, and with Riverside's help, we can now supercharge our efforts to help employers and health plans fight obesity-related chronic disease for years to come."

William Blair & Company, LLC, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Naturally Slim.

About Naturally Slim

Naturally Slim is the leading digital behavioral counseling program focused on metabolic syndrome (MetS) reversal, diabetes prevention, and weight management in employee and health plan populations. The program has helped hundreds of thousands of people learn the skills they need to lose weight and maintain that weight loss long term. With Naturally Slim, participants don't have to commit to restrictive diets or counting calories or points. Designed and administered by experienced medical professionals and based on the most effective clinical weight loss programs, more than 50 percent of participants with metabolic syndrome reverse their condition, and 55 percent of participants reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes. To learn more, visit www.naturallyslim.com.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 90 companies.

