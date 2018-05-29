NaturalShrimp, Inc. Moves Forward on Installation of Enhanced Technology System to Efficiently Raise Shrimp in High Density Indoor Production Facilities

NaturalShrimp's vibrio suppression technology is designed to create higher sustainable shrimp population densities, consistent production, improved growth and survival rates and superior food conversion without the use of antibiotics, probiotics or toxic chemicals.

Vibrio suppression technology works to exclude and suppress harmful organisms such as bacteria that can destroy shrimp crops produced with older closed-loop technologies.

Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer stated, "The testing we conducted went very well; the electrocoagulation system developed with our strategic partner, F&T Water Solutions which is headquartered in Largo, FL, exceeded technical specs with a greater flow rate and less power consumption, therefore reducing overall projected operating costs."

Mr. Untermeyer continued, "It has been a pleasure to work with the professionals at F&T. The redesigned system was shipped to our La Coste facility and arrived on May 14th. It is scheduled to be fully operational by May 31st and we expect to load production tanks with 10-day old post-larvae shrimp (PL10s) for a 24 week cultivation cycle test starting in early June. This is the third and final 'wet test' scheduled before we ramp up production and launch a full-scale rollout. The first two tests were highly successful and we expect this one will be even more so."

For more information about NaturalShrimp, Inc. and its patent pending technology please visit: www.naturalshrimp.com.

About F&T Water Solutions

We are Electrocoagulation specialists providing chemically free integrated solutions for the treatment of Commercial and Industrial waste water for reuse, environmentally safe discharge, or elimination from the environment completely. Our water treatment solutions are centered around Electrocoagulation, Advanced Filtration, Produced Water Disposal Evaporation and Hydration and Immobilized Ligands. For additional information please visit: http://www.ftwatersolutions.com/

About NaturalShrimp, Inc.

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded agro-tech company headquartered in Dallas, TX with production facilities located near San Antonio. The Company has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using patent pending, proprietary technologies that produce fresh, never-frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

Contact Information:

Bill G. Williams, Chief Executive Officer

NaturalShrimp, Inc.

Telephone: (888) 791-9474

E-Mail: bwilliams@naturalshrimp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturalshrimp-inc-moves-forward-on-installation-of-enhanced-technology-system-to-efficiently-raise-shrimp-in-high-density-indoor-production-facilities-300655812.html

SOURCE NaturalShrimp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.naturalshrimp.com

