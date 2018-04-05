NaturalShrimp, Inc. Projecting a Per Share Price Target of $2.16, Highlighted as "Strong Speculative Buy" in Research Report Released by Harbinger Research, LLC

NaturalShrimp President, Gerald Easterling, stated today, "We are extremely proud to announce the availability of an in-depth analysis of the Company's technology, markets, and investment opportunity by a well respected, small-cap research firm like Harbinger Research."

The report carries a "Strong Speculative Buy" rating, and 12 to 24 month price target of $2.16 per share. The domestic market for shrimp is colossal and growing, strongly favoring supplier pricing power; U.S. shrimp imports totaled 286,090 metric tons in the first half of 2017, the greatest import quantity on record.

Brian Connell, CFA, Senior Research Analyst said, "We believe that NaturalShrimp is at an important inflection point in its development. It has always operated in a near-limitless target market, with what has always promised to be a superior product, in terms of freshness, taste and quality.

"NaturalShrimp's disruptive water technology creates a sustainable competitive advantage."

The report states: "The Company has developed a patent pending, Vibrio Suppression Technology, that promises for the first time, to do what the shrimp farming industry, with its outdated Bio-floc technology, could never do: reliably and consistently produce fresh shrimp, 52 weeks a year in a high-density, commercial-scale, production environment.

Mr. Connell continued: "NaturalShrimp has the product, the market, the team, and the patent pending technology to win. We therefore re-initiate coverage of NaturalShrimp, Inc. with a 'Strong Speculative Buy' and a 12 to 24-month price target of $2.16 per share."

The research report is available here: NaturalShrimp, Inc. Closed-System Shrimp Farming Research Report prepared by Brian R. Connell CFA for Harbinger Research.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing coverage to small-cap companies. Our mission is to help clients achieve fairer market valuations, expanded shareholder bases, improved liquidity and easier access to capital markets. We do this by providing insightful, in-depth research reports that are widely distributed and made available to both institutional and individual investors. To view our research reports, visit www.harbingerresearch.com.

About NaturalShrimp, Inc.

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded agro-tech company headquartered in Dallas, TX with production facilities located near San Antonio. The Company has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using patent pending, proprietary technologies that produce fresh, never-frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

