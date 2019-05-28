NaturalShrimp: Key To Future Of Shrimp Production

DALLAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (SHMP) is a publicly traded Aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

The popular stock publication, "Seeking Alpha," and chemical technician Robert Schaefer, recently took note of the Company's achievements as it moves to revolutionize the seafood industry. This is a portion of his article.

"Raising shrimp (indoors) is a multi-billion-dollar business, but bacterial and viral diseases and the build-up of ammonia and nitrate have stymied all sustained attempts. These problems have plagued shrimp growing companies to the point of bankruptcy. Any company that solves these problems will benefit from selling into a growing market of eager buyers.

"NaturalShrimp's (OTCQB: SHMP) patent of using electrocoagulation to clean the saltwater in their electronically monitored/controlled shrimp raising tanks, showed all pathogens and contaminants eliminated. NaturalShrimp is raising shrimp with its industry-changing patented process, which will literally bring in increasing millions o dollars yearly," Mr. Schaefer writes.

"People are looking for healthier food choices, and they are turning to fish and crustaceans, such as shrimp, as a healthy protein source. Aqua-farming in man-made ponds, or giant commercial sized saltwater tanks, can meet this demand. This would be especially lucrative for companies raising shrimp, because shrimp can be raised to commercial size in less than five months and the price of shrimp keeps climbing.

"NaturalShrimp, working with F&T Water Solutions, spent 18 years developing a unique electrocoagulation system of eliminating bacteria, viruses and contaminants, such as ammonia, from the water in which shrimp are raised. The first 15 years were for Research and Development, and then the last three years were in putting it all together. A final series of increasingly demanding test runs have shown that they have solved all problems. Just listing what their company can do will be meaningless, because this article is intended to give you a deep understanding of what NaturalShrimp has accomplished, compared to its peers, so that you will have the knowledge and understanding to decide for yourself if this is one of those rare one of a kind companies that have developed a process that will revolutionize their industry," Mr. Schaefer writes.

"To understand the paradigm, change in the way that NaturalShrimp raises fish and crustaceans requires knowing how they are presently being raised. Today, Indonesia, India, and Thailand are the world's major shrimp aquaculture producers. Many farmers in these countries have turned to aqua farming, where they raise shrimp at a density of 150 shrimp per cubic meter of water, which is multiples higher than the density of one shrimp per cubic meter of water in the ocean. At such a high density of 150 shrimp per cubic meter of water, if a shrimp develops a disease, it will be rapidly transmitted to other nearby shrimp and by the time any sick or dead shrimp are noticed, the entire batch of shrimp will be infected and the farmer's loss will be 100%, plus they will have the added cost of cleaning and disinfecting the site. Even at 150 shrimp per cubic meter of saltwater, it is hard to make a profit when you have to factor in the cost of feed and labor. There is the added problem that even with careful maintenance of the ponds, there is there is a die-off of 30%-50% of the shrimp.

"The large number of shrimp present in the tanks, or ponds, uses up the oxygen in the water, and this contributes to the die-off of the shrimp. Uneaten feed accumulates on the bottom of the ponds and putrefies, contaminating the pond's water. Even the time of the year can affect the shrimp. Cold weather slows shrimp growth, so the best production can only take place in the warmer months of the year.

"Some farmers do high-intensity shrimp farming. They use mechanical paddles to aerate the water. The paddles also cause the water to circulate and this evens out the temperature throughout the pond so that there are no excessively cold or overly hot areas.

"In addition to aeration of the pond, they use 'biofloc' management of the pond. In biofloc aqua-farming, they add beneficial microorganisms to the pond, such as specific bacteria, that that break down the shrimp excretion and waste feed, thus minimizing ammonia production. Removing ammonia is critical because it can quickly become lethal to the shrimp and decimate an entire crop overnight. Biofloc also contains bacteria that convert ammonia to nitrate. The combination of breaking down the products that form ammonia, plus breaking down the ammonia itself, greatly reduces the amount of ammonia present in the pond. Even though this helps to eliminate the ammonia, it starts a build-up of harmful levels of nitrate. Excessive nitrate causes the shrimp's shell to soften and leads to increased mortality rates.

"All aqua-farming companies to date have had no defense against shrimp viral diseases. NaturalShrimp, however, is able to completely eliminate all viral pathogens. Asian aqua-farmers cannot do anything against viral diseases but they have been using antibiotics to prevent bacterial outbreaks. Antibiotics that are used in aqua-farming have dangerous side effects. Recent samples of aqua-farm raised shrimp from India and Thailand tested positive for nitrofurazone, an antibiotic that's a known carcinogen. It was present at levels 29 times higher than those allowed by the FDA. Another antibiotic, chloramphenicol, was detected at levels 150 times the legal limit. It's been banned because of possible severe side effects such as aplastic anemia and leukemia.

"Antibiotic raised shrimp are now being banned from being imported to the U.S. and England because its use can cause the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. But even though antibiotic-raised shrimp have been banned, because of the huge volume of shrimp imports, only a small percentage of the imported shrimp can be tested.

"Another problem with imported shrimp is the chemicals that are used prior to shipping them to American and European markets. After being harvested from ponds, or even wild caught, the shrimp are soaked in sodium bisulfite, which slows decomposition, and also slows down melanosis, which causes their shell to blacken. The shrimp are also treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, a re-hydrating agent. Shrimp are 80 percent water, so they tend to dry out during shipping. Both of these chemicals increase the shrimps' sodium level.

"More shoppers, as well as chefs at restaurants, are looking for fresh, non-frozen, chemical free, low sodium foods, and so they will be looking for alternatives to imported shrimp. That will benefit SHMP.

"Shrimp is the most widely served seafood in the US and, in fact, is the most traded seafood in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the number of fish and crustaceans, such as shrimp, in the world's oceans are steadily declining. There is only a finite amount of fish and shrimp in the oceans and they are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. The amount of ocean-caught seafood leveled off in the 1990s, and the amount of ocean harvested fish has been slowly declining since then.

"Aquaculture will increasingly become the way to meet the demand for fish and crustaceans, as long as a way is found to reliably raise seafood by aquaculture," Mr. Schaefer concludes.

