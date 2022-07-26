NaturaNectar's Bee Propolis Products Earn Certification from NSF

NaturaNectar is first bee propolis company to earn NSF/ANSI Standard 173 Dietary Supplements certification. Tweet this

"Achieving NSF Content Certification (NSF/ANSI 173) is a testimony to NaturaNectar's firm commitment to protect and activate customer's wellness. It is one more brick in this quality pathway we have strived to build between our Brazilian apiaries and customers' hands," said Dr. Daniel Oliveira, NaturaNectar's Head of Quality.

NSF facilitated the development of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, which are continually updated with the changing industry. To earn NSF certification, supplements must be manufactured in a facility that is inspected annually to comply with the U.S. FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and industry best practices. In addition, NSF-certified products undergo a variety of tests and reviews, including:

Toxicological review of product safety, formulation, and label claims

Contaminant testing for harmful levels of specific contaminants like pesticides, lead, and arsenic

Label claims to test to verify what's on the label is in the package

Ongoing monitoring to verify compliance through periodic auditing and testing

"When consumers see the NSF certification mark on a product, they can be sure that product has been tested and certified according to strict standards for quality, safety, and label claims," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF certification to NaturaNectar's Bee Propolis Ultimate™, Red Bee Propolis, Green Bee Propolis, Brown Bee Propolis."

About NaturaNectar

NaturaNectar™ LLC is the first and leading developer of functional natural supplements from premium Brazilian propolis, including the exotic red propolis harvested at our bee farms in Brazil. We strive to improve our customers' well-being by providing high-quality and innovative dietary supplements. We are committed to life-changing relationships with our customers and the world communities we serve. To learn more, visit http://www.naturanectar.com.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. In 1944, NSF was committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.

