Naturanic Secures $2 Million in Series A funding to fuel US

Moriah Asset's wellness-focused investment drives the startup's growth strategy

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturanic, a company innovator in healthy and appealing snacks made with 100% natural and organic ingredients from the Brazilian biodiversity, today announced the closing of its $2 million Series A funding. The funding round is led by Moriah Asset, a well-known Brazilian investment firm specializing in the health and wellness sector with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility.

This strategic partnership catalyzes Naturanic's ambitious expansion efforts aimed at improving production capacity, expanding its market presence in the US and introducing new product lines. Naturanic is characterized by its commitment to guilt-free snacks that do not compromise on taste or environmental responsibility. Ingredients are sourced from the Naturanic Guardians network of farmers and communities that practice sustainable agriculture and are rewarded with fair trade premiums.

"When it comes to healthy eating, there are plenty of options, but Naturanic combines all the characteristics perceived as healthy by consumers," says Gilberto Sampaio, co-founder of Naturanic, alongside Flávio Fernandes. "We adhere to the philosophy of 100% natural, organic, no sugar added, vegan and GMO-free ingredients, free from chemical preservatives or artificial sweeteners, without sacrificing flavor."

Starting as an online-exclusive brand through Amazon, Naturanic quickly captured consumers' attention. "Looking ahead to 2024, we're poised to broaden our product assortment and enter major health-focused retail chains," Flávio Fernandes shared, highlighting the pivotal role of Moriah Asset's investment not just in funding but also in providing management expertise and valuable wellness industry connections. Moriah Asset has already infused approximately $40 million into the health sector, backing successful ventures like Desinchá and Super Nutrition with a footprint in both the US and Europe.

"The concept of smart money is pivotal today, and Moriah Asset exemplifies this, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of wellness brands that benefit from mutual information exchange and synergy," stated Fernandes.

Fabiano Zettel, Moriah's founder and CEO, envisions future collaborative opportunities, particularly in retail distribution, leveraging Naturanic's insights into the American market and organic supply chains. "Naturanic is a crucial addition to our ecosystem, brimming with potential for generating novel opportunities," Zettel noted.

Ultra-Healthy Portfolio

Established in 2021, Naturanic's current lineup includes freeze-dried fruits, chocolate-covered snacks and bars and barks chocolates, utilizing organic premium ingredients from the Brazilian biodiversity, like açaí, camu camu, cupuaçu, acerola, banana, coconut and Brazil nuts. With the new partnership, Naturanic is set to diversify into protein bars and spreads, with launches anticipated later this year. "We are at an advanced stage of development and will be launching them this year," says Sampaio.

Commitment to ESG

Anticipating sales growth, Naturanic plans significant investments in its supply chain, including partnerships with small-scale Brazilian organic producers across diverse ecosystems through its Guardians program, supporting them in achieving certifications for international markets.

"This program represents a major social initiative for us, working closely with cooperatives and promoting organic certification for global markets," explained Fernandes. Naturanic's product base harnesses Brazil's rich biodiversity, as Atlantic Forest, Caatinga and Amazon, aiming to introduce consumers to novel, healthy food alternatives that break the monotony of daily diets. "This exoticism is part of the essence of Naturanic. We want to be a healthy alternative that breaks the monotony of people's daily diet."

As part of its strategy to grow in the American market, Naturanic will attend Natural Expo West, the world's leading natural products expo, from March 12 to 16, with sights also set on European expansion. "We are fully equipped to meet the demands of the entire US market," the partners concluded.

