Naturaz Launches Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner in Honor of National Hair Day

New product tailored to delicate curls and coils provides painless, effortless detangling

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturaz, the socially inclusive, clean health and beauty company that formulates, manufactures and distributes 100% vegan hair care products for curly hair, announced today the launch of a Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner – the newest addition to the clean beauty company's lineup. This innovative product, unveiled just in time for National Hair Day, is the brand's first dedicated offering for young, delicate hair, providing a gentle and effective solution for detangling and styling children's curls and coils.

Naturaz Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner

Naturaz is a groundbreaking clean hair care product line, meticulously crafted by award-winning chemist, Mumbi Dunjwa, who is the Founder & CEO at Naturaz. The company has developed an outstanding reputation for delivering and sustaining an impressive 3X more moisture in curly hair. Inspired by the challenges of detangling, moisturizing and styling her own daughter's coily hair, Dunjwa designed the Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner to address the specific needs of children's hair while making the process more enjoyable for both kids and their caregivers.

"Our first-ever Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner marks a significant milestone for Naturaz, providing an easy and painless solution for caregivers and children alike," said Mumbi Dunjwa, Founder and CEO at Naturaz. "We are delighted to offer a new product that not only simplifies the detangling process but also fosters a love and appreciation for natural curly hair from a young age. Our goal was to create a formula that makes haircare a positive experience, softens hair strands and nourishes the scalp. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact this kids detangler will have on families."

The product was developed over several years of rigorous scientific research and development, including extensive testing and refinement to ensure its suitability for children's curls and coils. As an award-winning chemist from the American Chemical Society, Dunjwa and her expert team, meticulously tested and formulated the children's detangler for effectiveness to meet the unique needs of young, curly hair.

The Naturaz Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner is crafted with clean, gentle ingredients that are designed to minimize friction while softening hair and making styling effortless. This new addition to Naturaz's portfolio reflects the company's commitment to providing high-quality, highly effective, non-toxic haircare products for women and their families.

The Naturaz Kids Detangler & Leave-In Conditioner is available for $13.99 beginning on National Hair Day, October 1, and can be purchased online at www.Naturaz.com.

Download Naturaz images here.

About Naturaz

Naturaz is a socially inclusive, clean health and beauty company that formulates, manufactures and distributes 100% vegan hair care products for curly hair. This groundbreaking product line, meticulously crafted by Founder and CEO Mumbi Dunjwa, delivers and sustains an impressive 3X more moisture in curly hair. The company's signature Moisture Burst System® is the embodiment of Naturaz's commitment to excellence in hair care. Naturaz has been committed to formulating products that are 100% vegan, non-GMO, highly effective and scientifically formulated to care for curly hair. To place an order or learn more about Naturaz, visit www.Naturaz.com .

Media Contact:

Kathleen Dwyre

[email protected]

SOURCE Naturaz