Nature-Based Enrichment Brand HAWKs (Hiking Adventures With Kids) Secures Investment from Post Investment Group to Fuel National Franchise Expansion

Los Angeles-Based Outdoor Enrichment Concept Prepares for Mission-Aligned Growth Across Key U.S. Markets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAWKs (Hiking Adventures With Kids), the nature-based children's enrichment brand reconnecting kids with the outdoors, announced today a strategic investment from Post Investment Group to support its nationwide franchise expansion. The brand is thoughtfully opening franchise territories across the U.S., prioritizing mission-aligned operators and regions where families are seeking meaningful, screen-free enrichment options.

HAWKs is a nature based children’s enrichment brand focused on helping kids grow through active, engaging time outdoors

Founded in Los Angeles in 2022 by Emma Flanders and Martha E. Flores, HAWKs was created in response to a growing disconnect between children and time spent outdoors. HAWKs offers immersive, screen-free experiences that build confidence, curiosity and real world skills through exploration and play. Through year round after-school programs, day camps and weekend adventures, children spend their days hiking local trails, discovering nearby wild spaces and building strong connections with one another and the natural world.

"HAWKs was born from equal parts frustration and conviction," said Emma Flanders, Co-Founder and CEO of HAWKs. "As a working mom, I struggled to find programs that allowed kids to move freely, think independently and experience nature in a meaningful way. With this partnership, we now have the infrastructure and expertise to bring this experience to families nationwide."

The partnership brings together HAWKs' proven outdoor enrichment model with Post Investment Group's experience scaling franchise systems that prioritize franchisee support and long term success. Post Investment Group's franchise leadership team has built and expanded national franchise brands including The NOW Massage and Sky Zone , providing deep expertise in franchising infrastructure, operational support and sustainable growth.

"At Post Investment Group, we invest in industry-defining brands, and HAWKs is just that," said Jeff Platt, Chief Operating Officer of Post Investment Group and President of the Post Franchise Platform. "The brand meets a growing demand for meaningful, offline experiences that build confidence in today's youth. With a scalable model and impactful mission, supported by Post Investment Group's vertically integrated operating platform and franchising expertise, we look forward to partnering with HAWKs' dynamic leadership team to fuel the brand's next stage of growth."

A Turnkey Solution for Families and Franchisees

HAWKs blends childhood enrichment with active outdoor experiences that support how kids grow, move and connect. Its mobile operating model removes the need for expensive brick and mortar locations, allowing franchisees to launch quickly and scale by region rather than physical storefronts.

For families, HAWKs offers engaging programs for children ages 5 to 14, including:

After-school adventures with transportation from school to local green spaces

Full-day camps during school breaks

Weekend exploration sessions

Low-waste outdoor birthday parties

Pricing that averages $20 per hour - less than many babysitters

For franchisees, HAWKs provides:

Low cost to launch (with an initial investment range of $87,500 to $203,700)

No costly real estate buildout or long-term leases

Faster time to market compared to traditional franchises

Comprehensive training including hands-on field experience and regional support

Learning Through Exploration

Children at HAWKs explore the outdoors like scientists and adventurers. Activities include searching for pollinators, observing wildlife, building shelters, and capturing discoveries through journaling, drawing and storytelling. The proprietary curriculum, developed by credentialed educators and outdoor specialists, teaches critical life skills through experiential learning, from problem-solving and emotional regulation to collaboration and environmental literacy.

"We're not just creating outdoor memories," said Flanders. "We're helping kids build confidence, independence and a deeper sense of who they are. Parents consistently tell us their children come home calmer, more confident and more engaged."

HAWKs has earned consistently high ratings with parents praising the knowledgeable educators, and the meaningful impact on their children's growth. With the children's enrichment sector now a $200 billion market growing at 6.7% annually, HAWKs is scaling with intention and purpose.

Through its partnership with Post Investment Group, HAWKs has strengthened its infrastructure to support franchise partners while preserving the brand's authenticity. The expansion strategy emphasizes comprehensive training,ongoing curriculum and operational support.

"Growth only matters if it protects the heart of what we do," said Flanders. "We look for franchise partners who believe kids learn best through exploration and who care deeply about the communities they serve."

Prime franchise territories are now available nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities with HAWKs, visit hawkskids.com/franchise or contact [email protected] .

About HAWKs

HAWKs is a nature based children's enrichment brand focused on helping kids grow through active, engaging time outdoors. Founded in Los Angeles in 2022, HAWKs offers year round after-school programs, day camps and weekend adventures that encourage curiosity, confidence and independence through exploration and play. By using local parks and green spaces as the setting for its programs, HAWKs creates meaningful experiences that support healthy development and a lasting connection to the natural world. Learn more at hawkskids.com.

About Post Investment Group

Post Investment Group is an investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, focused on three sectors; real estate, health and wellness, and consumer products and services. As a vertically integrated operating platform, Post Investment Group provides in-house services including legal, IT, accounting, finance, construction, real estate, marketing and human resources. Post Investment Group's active ventures employ over 1,000 people and generate revenues in excess of $500MM, with asset values in excess of $5BB.

Download Media Photos.

Franchise Inquiries:

Christina Dale

[email protected]

858-243-3949

SOURCE HAWKs