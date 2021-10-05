Nature Fresh Farms Launches New Branding Touting Benefits of Greenhouse-Grown Produce

Nature Fresh Farms Introduces New Branding Tweet this

"We are constantly striving for perfection when it comes to not only the produce that that we grow, but for the process that it takes to get to the finished product," says John Ketler, Vice president of Nature Fresh Farms. "This new look and feel encompasses the innovation and growth across every aspect of our farming operation to give customers a look at how far we've come and the steps it takes to provide such a premium product."

Nature Fresh Farms' new branding comes in the wake of a variety of changes that have expanded the company's presence throughout North America. Increased distribution, the physical development of expanded facilities in Ohio, Mexico and Texas, retail partner growth, sustainability efforts and new product innovation all play a role in the success of Nature Fresh Farms as it is today.

"The rapid growth of Nature Fresh Farms over the past few years has helped us identify the need for a change that would reflect all of the best elements of our company. Our purpose, culture, people, products, innovation and of course, our story are what set us apart," says Matt Quiring, director of sales for Nature Fresh Farms. "We now have a refreshed look and message that brings consistency, boldness and a memorable experience for all of our partners and consumers. This is a really exciting time as Nature Fresh Farms positions ourselves for our next phase of growth!"

Growing for a Kinder Future is the mantra of Nature Fresh Farms and sustainability is the backbone of the company's efforts around providing quality and flavorful produce year-round while producing a minimal carbon footprint.

Look for the new branding starting in October. For more information on Nature Fresh Farms, visit https://www.naturefresh.ca/

About Nature Fresh Farms

With facilities in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, Laredo, TX and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms grows & distributes an extensive array of greenhouse grown vegetables and fruits that are always fresh and always flavorful, year-round. Nature Fresh Farms facilities are leading the way in farm innovation, automation, traceability, and food safety with ongoing research and development that continues to identify varieties with unique flavor profiles that will appeal to consumer taste preferences.

