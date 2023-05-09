Nature Gnaws Natural Dog Chews Are Now Available at Publix

"We are excited to announce that our products are now available at Publix stores. This is an important step for our company as we continue to grow and expand our reach to more pet owners who are looking for natural, healthy options for their dogs," said Torito Brands' CEO, Steve Mamak. "We believe that Publix's commitment to quality and customer service aligns well with our values, and we are thrilled to partner with them."

Select Nature Gnaws products are now available at all Publix stores. Pet owners can now purchase their favorite brand conveniently while doing their grocery shopping at Publix or through Instacart.

About Nature Gnaws: Nature Gnaws is a family run business dedicated to providing simple, natural and delicious dog chews. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Nature Gnaws and their 120 employees are committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients using responsible practices in the production of its chews and reducing the environmental impact of its products. Nature Gnaws is a certified plastic-neutral product through their 4ocean partnership.

For more information, please visit www.naturegnaws.com or follow Nature Gnaws on social media @naturegnaws

