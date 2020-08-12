Nature is Calling! CheapOair Recommends their Top National Parks Picks to Safely Visit

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How Americans vacation looks different than it has in past years but that doesn't mean planning a trip isn't possible. CheapOair, the travel experience experts, offers insight into a few of their favorite and safest National Parks destinations across the country.

"In the midst of a pandemic, crowded cities are certainly not ideal vacation destinations but fortunately there are dozens of gorgeous National Parks that offer safe and socially distanced options for the perfect getaway. Travelers are trading in luxury hotels for breathtaking views from their tents" remarked Sam Jain, Fareportal Founder and CEO.

Yosemite National Park

Located in northern California, Yosemite is one of the most well-known National Parks in the U.S. With 1,169 square miles of unforgettable hiking trails and valleys, exciting wildlife (you may be able to spot a bear! From a safe distance), and massive ancient sequoia trees that will leave anyone awestruck, it's truly a one-of-kind American landmark.

Travel Advisory: The park is currently open with all its primary activities active. Please visit this site for more information and safety tips: https://www.yosemite.com/covid-19/

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

This southern Colorado oasis is home to North America's largest sand dunes that are estimated to be formed over 11,000 years ago. While this park is the perfect place for traditional outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and stargazing (the Milky Way is easily visible at certain parts of the year!), it also offers unique activities such as sand sledding and sand boarding!

Travel Advisory: As of June 17th, The Great Sand Dunes Park has entered Phase 2 of its re-opening with increased recreational access and activities. Visit this site for more information: https://www.nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

Isle Royale National Park

Michigan, already known for its over 11,000 lakes, boasts this beautiful gem of a National Park. Located on a remote island in Lake Superior, people from all over flock to this unique piece of land to fish, kayak, boat, and camp. Isle Royale is also the only National Park in the U.S to be closed for the entirety of its off-season which spans from November-April.

Travel Advisory: All campgrounds, docks, and trails are currently open to the public.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-646-738-4820) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

