Nature Made® Enlists Influencer Collective To Kick-Start A Dialogue On What It Means To Be "Healthy Together"

"The desire to be healthy is universal, but when life gets in the way, it is easy to get off-track. As a member of Nature Made's Healthy Together influencer collective, we want to empower everyone's health journey by offering meaningful solutions to common barriers," said Jeannine Morris, a certified wellness coach, writer and Founder of Joyfully-Me.com. "I, along with the rest of the team, want to share inspiration and ideas for keeping healthy while motivating our followers to employ small changes that add up to big gains in achieving their health and wellness goals."

The influencer panel was selected to represent a multitude of views and individual experiences that factor into a wellness conversation including:

- Jeannine Morris, "The Active One," is a yoga teacher and certified holistic health coach known for sharing authentic, encouraging advice and inspiration on national broadcast outlets.

- Doyin Richards, "The Social Chair" is a best-selling children's author, on-air contributor to NPR and HLN, and a charter member of the Today Show's Parenting Team.

- Mitzi Dulan, "The Foodie" is a nationally-recognized nutrition and fitness expert who's inspired millions to get healthy.

- Jeannette Kaplun, "The Beauty" is a bilingual mom of two, a journalist, TV host, and writer, helping others to live their best, most vibrant life.

- McKel Hill, "The Foodie" is a no-fluff, just-good-food, good-vibes, and science-based health nutritionist that created Nutrition Stripped as a solution to her own health struggles, and it's helped millions of readers across the world fuel their journey.

- Shannon Kaiser, "The Guide" is a best-selling author, international entrepreneur/life coach, travel writer, teacher, and inspirational speaker.

- Holly Homer, "The Traveler" is a mom, blogger, and efficiency expert who has grown what was once her inspiration and hobby into a full-time dream job.

"We're excited to partner with these lifestyle ambassadors who inspire their followers every day with honest conversations about their personal journeys and the challenges we all face," said Andrea Theodore, chief marketing officer, Nature Made. "We believe every day is a new opportunity to be healthy together and we are committed to providing solutions to support this pursuit."

A Snapshot of Survey Results:

Small changes can make a big impact on overall wellness, even when a packed schedule and demands at home contribute to an inability to meet daily health goals. Respondents shared they could reach a healthier version of themselves by:

Getting just 30 more minutes of sleep (38%)

Getting just 30 minutes of exercise (28%)

Having a partner make a home cooked meal (22%)

Mornings set the tone for health each day, and data shows that most people (77%) start their days with quick fixes because they feel rushed, including:

Eating something unhealthy (50%)

42% of women regularly skip putting on makeup

39% of men routinely skip shaving because they're in a hurry

Skipping taking vitamins or supplements (32%)

Leaving something important at home, like their phone (23%)

More than half of those surveyed confirmed that mornings and early afternoon are the best time to tackle goals on to-do lists because it has been shown that energy and focus drop off by as early as 2 p.m.

Taking the time to reboot a bad or unhealthy day can be done, but it does require the discipline to stop and recharge, which more than half of respondents don't get a chance to do.

In fact, the majority of respondents claim they would need 45 minutes to themselves to recharge and one-third would be happy with 10 minutes.

Millennials are also operating at more of a deficit than Boomers, with 62% not getting enough time to recharge, compared to only 41% of Baby Boomers.

Americans responsible for others are operating at a deficit for time for themselves, with more than half (55%) not getting the time they need to themselves each day compared to only 34% of Americans who are flying solo.

In addition, Nature Made is offering several lucky winners the chance to upgrade their morning routines and stay committed to their health and wellness journey through a Healthy Together consumer promotion, curated by the expert influencers. Individuals can enter to win customized health packages at naturemade.com/healthytogether and view tips and advice from the Healthy Together collective.

To learn more, visit naturemade.com/healthytogether.

About Nature Made

For more than 45 years, Nature Made has been a trusted leader in the wellness industry by providing high quality vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements. It was the first national supplement brand to have a product verified by United States Pharmacopeia (USP), and it is the national supplement brand with the most products carrying the USP marki—verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Nature Made is also the #1 recommended brand in the U.S. by Pharmacists in nine key vitamin and supplement segmentsii For more information visit: www.NatureMade.com.

i Find those Nature Made USP verified products on NatureMade.com/USP

ii Based on 2018 U.S. News & World Report - Pharmacy Times Survey.

Media Contact:

Colleen McCarthy

Colleen.McCarthy@persepartners.com

(917) 780-2820

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nature-made-enlists-influencer-collective-to-kick-start-a-dialogue-on-what-it-means-to-be-healthy-together-300641161.html

SOURCE Nature Made

Related Links

http://www.naturemade.com

