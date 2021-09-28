Nature Made® Launches #TeachHealthy Campaign Providing Teachers Across America with Immunity Products and $2 Million to Fund Healthy Classroom Environments

WEST HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended Vitamin and Supplement brand, today launches the #TeachHealthy campaign to help teachers across the country through this challenging back-to-school season. Recognizing that teachers are a critical part of creating and maintaining a healthy learning environment, Nature Made is providing them additional support by giving over 7 million servings of immune-support products and donating $2 million to provide over 13,000 teachers with supplies needed to maintain healthy classrooms.

"The #TeachHealthy campaign is our way of thanking teachers for the pivotal role they play in shaping the next generation by making their health a priority and ensuring they have the tools needed to teach in a healthy learning environment," said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made. "Our company purpose to bring the gift of health to life drives everything we do and we're so proud to see it manifested through this campaign."

Nature Made is partnering with DonorsChoose, the #1 education non-profit, to help support teachers' immune health and fund their requests for resources under the organization's "Health & Wellness" category. Since teachers often pay for supplies and materials for their classrooms out of pocket, beginning today, Nature Made will provide a 3:1 match on every donation made to a Health & Wellness project on DonorsChoose. In addition, Nature Made is giving free ImmuneMAX and Vitamin C gummies to teachers and other school faculty who are helping create a healthy learning environment under difficult circumstances.

#TeachHealthy expands on Nature Made's recent efforts to promote health and wellness in schools. In 2020, Nature Made donated $1 million to LAUSD's Grab & Go food relief program and funded educational garden and backpack programs.

"Students across the country have experienced school closings and reopenings throughout the pandemic, and many are in a classroom for the first time in over a year," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "Teachers are going the extra mile and prioritizing their students' well-being, whether they're learning in-person or virtually. Our partnership with Nature Made empowers these teachers who are not only enriching their students' education but also shaping classroom settings that are conducive to learning."

Join Nature Made and DonorsChoose to help teachers #TeachHealthy this year by funding teachers' health and wellness projects. To donate, visit: https://www.donorschoose.org/teachhealthy.

To learn more about Nature Made's immune support products, visit https://www.naturemade.com.

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/naturemade) and Instagram (@naturemadevitamins).

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4.6 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.8 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org .

SOURCE Nature Made

