Nature Made Ranked as #1 Pharmacist Recommend Vitamin and Supplement Brand by U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times Annual Survey

WEST HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made® is once again the leading choice of pharmacists in nine key vitamin and supplement segments, according to a broad survey and ranking of top recommended health products released today by U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with Pharmacy Times. Nature Made is ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended brand for:1

Letter Vitamins (A, B, C, D, and E)

CoQ10

Omega-3/Fish Oil

Flaxseed Oil

Herbal Supplements

Mood Health (SAM-e)

Diabetic Multivitamins

Garlic

Cholesterol Management (Fish Oil)

For more than two decades, Pharmacy Times has surveyed tens of thousands of pharmacists nationwide to determine the top pharmacist recommended over-the-counter products within several key health areas. In an effort to reach more consumers, U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with Pharmacy Times, launched the Top Health Products, which lists the top recommended products in an easy-to-access and understand article in the Health section of the U.S. News & World Report magazine and website.

Full coverage of the survey can be found online on U.S. News & World Report at http://health.usnews.com/health-news/health-products , and in the OTC Guide, a supplement to the June 2019 issue of Pharmacy Times, at www.otcguide.net.

About Nature Made

For more than 45 years, Nature Made has been a trusted leader in the wellness industry, praised for providing high quality vitamin, mineral and herbal supplements, and striving to ensure superior quality for all the products the brand makes. Nature Made adheres to strict manufacturing standards and was the first national supplement brand to have a product verified by United States Pharmacopeia (USP), and Nature Made is the national supplement brand with the most products carrying the USP Verified Mark—verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency.2 For more information, visit www.naturemade.com.

1 Based on 2019 U.S. News & World Report - Pharmacy Times Survey

2 Find those Nature Made USP verified products on NatureMade.com/USP

SOURCE Pharmavite LLC

