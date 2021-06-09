Nature Made Ranked as #1 Pharmacist Recommend Vitamin and Supplement Brand by U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times Annual Survey

WEST HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Nature Made® is once again the leading choice of pharmacists in nine key vitamin and supplement segments, including sleep aids, according to a broad survey and ranking of top recommended health products released by U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with Pharmacy Times.

Nature Made is ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended brand for:1

Sleep Aids

Diabetic Multivitamins

CoQ10

Flaxseed Oil

Herbal Supplement Brand

Essential Vitamins

Omega-3/Fish Oil

Cholesterol Management (Fish Oil)

Mood Health (St. John's Wort)

"We're incredibly honored that Nature Made has been recognized by Pharmacists as a leading vitamin and supplement brand for 24 years," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO, Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made. "As a company committed to making quality supplements backed by science, we value this recognition because Pharmacists play such an important role in recommending vitamins and supplements to support the health and wellbeing of the people they serve."

For more than two decades, Pharmacy Times has surveyed tens of thousands of pharmacists nationwide to determine the top pharmacist recommended over-the-counter products within several key health areas. In an effort to reach more consumers, U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with Pharmacy Times, launched the Top Health Products, which lists the top recommended products in an easy-to-access and understand article in the Health section of the U.S. News & World Report magazine and website.

Full coverage of the survey can be found online on U.S. News & World Report at

https://health.usnews.com/drugs/slideshows/the-best-vitamins-and-supplements-recommended-by-pharmacists?int=top_nav_Pharmacist-Recommended_Vitamins_and_Supplements

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. 2 Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/naturemade) and Instagram (@naturemadevitamins).

1 Based on 2021 U.S. News & World Report – Pharmacy Times Survey

2 Find those Nature Made USP verified products on NatureMade.com/USP

