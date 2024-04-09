NATURE MEETS ELEGANCE: SKAMANIA LODGE INVITES GUESTS TO INDULGE IN ITS EXCLUSIVE VILLA AND ADVENTURE-INFUSED CABINS

STEVENSON, Wash., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge, nestled in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, is a sought-after destination for families, couples and solo adventurers to escape and build unforgettable memories in a picturesque setting. Today the lodge announced the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind offering: two deluxe cabins and a luxury three-bedroom villa. Surrounded by towering Douglas firs, the new cabins and villa will be available for reservations beginning April 2024, providing guests with a deeper connection to the Gorge while providing them with opulent comforts, adventure-filled recreation and top-tier lodge amenities.

A villa with a cabin in the background. Both structures feature a wooden deck and are surrounded by lush greenery.

Enveloped in the serenity of the forest, the two new cabins boast the perfect adventure escape with modern amenities and stunning aesthetics. Available for stays of three nights or longer, the cabins feature plush bedding and furniture, two queen-sized beds, a flat-screen TV, on-site EV chargers, and more. Guests can relax by the gas fireplace in the living room while taking in the stunning view of the old-growth forest. The indoor and outdoor cooking facilities have everything needed for culinary creativity and are perfectly paired with the scenic outdoor dining space and fire pit.

The villa is a pinnacle of luxury Washington vacation rentals and the perfect space for family reunions, group getaways, Mt. Hood ski trips, multifamily gatherings, and more. Available for stays of five nights or more, the three-bedroom villa and its tranquil surroundings are feature luxurious bedding and furniture, three spacious bathrooms, 20-foot vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a fully equipped kitchen with a gas grill. The villa offers on-site EV chargers and three patios with a covered area, grill, fire pit, and outdoor dining space. Each space is uniquely designed to blend lavish comfort and fun-filled adventures with the natural beauty of the Columbia River Gorge.

"We're excited to launch our cabins as well as the villa, which reflect the very best of what we have to offer here," said Jack Hansen, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skamania Lodge. "The cabins and villa allow guests to have an intimate experience with the surrounding forest paired with lavish comforts alongside our unmatched offerings of outdoor activities and amenities."

The cabins and villa promise an experience that allows guests to play, discover and recharge as they immerse themselves in all the Columbia Gorge has to offer. The luxe accommodations allow for the perfect balance of a private getaway and the traditional Skamania Lodge experience, with its on-site access to the spa, restaurant, indoor pool, outdoor activities and more. Why purchase a vacation home when you can stay at Skamania and enjoy an effortless and convenient getaway? Families with children of all ages are encouraged to visit Skamania and immerse themselves in the verdant forests of the Pacific Northwest. Guests can also look forward to Skamania's highly anticipated Glamping experience, available starting May 2024, which redefines outdoor hospitality and gives guests the opportunity to connect with nature in style.

For families looking to build lifelong memories, the cabins and villa are a private escape coupled with spectacular views and outdoor spaces to commune with the scenery and wildlife. After a day of exploring the Gorge and enjoying Skamania's on-site activities such as golf, ziplining, swimming, axe throwing and more, families can connect over a popcorn and a movie or roast s'mores over their private fire pit.

For couples looking for new ways to connect and relax, the cabins and villa offer the perfect intimate escape. Couples staying in the cabins or villa can discover the Columbia River Gorge and Skamania's extensive outdoor offerings or unwind on the private patio beside the fire pit, surrounded by the picturesque wilderness.

For the company seeking an adventure-filled team-bonding experience and the opportunity to relax and recharge, the cabins and villa offer the best of both worlds. Teams can use Skamania Lodge's private meeting spaces, participate in fun-packed group activities, and indulge in delicious dishes and refreshing cocktails before retiring to their secluded accommodations with stunning views of the old-growth forest.

