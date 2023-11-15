Nature Nights: Outdoor Holiday Light, Art, and Music for the Entire Family

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents an Immersive Experience, Nature Nights

DATES:

Friday and Saturday Evenings

November 17 thru December 30

Bonus Dates:

Wednesday, November 22

Sunday, December 31

5:00PM – 8:00PM

TICKETS:

ADULTS: $27 + fees , YOUTH (6-17): $17 + fees, CHILDREN (5 & under): FREE

*Members receive a 20% discount on up to 8 tickets

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) presents Nature Nights , an immersive outdoor holiday light, art, and music experience. Visit the gardens to enjoy this second annual event - newly reimagined!

Nature Nights will feature the best in live, local music under the garden lights this year. We are thrilled to host these Central Coast performers:

B and the Hive offers a blend of alternative rock and indie pop that beats with heart and soul—performing November 17-18, 22, 24-25.

Deuces Wild brings your favorite '60s, '70s, Outlaw Country, and Americana hits—performing 1-2.

Emily Smith brightens the atmosphere with soulful, feel-good music for all genres. Performing December 8-9.

Bellissima Handbells, a duet of beautiful bell tunes with holiday flair.

Performing December 15-16.

The Jingle Belles, a premier a cappella caroling trio, brings the best in holiday music! Performing December 22-23.

Hakeem Sanusi will light up the gardens with R&B and funk fusion. Performing December 29-30.

Nature Nights also features enthralling lighting exhibitions and art throughout the Garden. Local culinary treats, regional wine, and beer will also be available.

Nature Nights will open from November 17, 2023, through December 31, 2023, at the SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. For more information, visit www.slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400. Tickets are available at My805Tix.com .

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., within El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person and free for children 12 and under and Garden Members. To learn more, visit slobg.org.

SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden