Nature Recognizes Groundbreaking Discovery by SUSTech Led Team in Quantum Physics

The team at SUSTech hopes to use this exposure with one of the scientific field's most well-known publications to reflect the scientific research power of SUSTech and to garner interest in Quantum Physics and the ground-breaking research undertaken in their facilities with the public.

For several decades, the material zirconium telluride has been a subject of great interest in the scientific community. Hoping to determine its physical properties, laboratories across the world begun to study this unique compound in various ways. Following five years of dedication, the team at SUSTech have, for the first time, observed the three-dimensional quantum Hall effect on millimetre-scale, zirconium-doped materials; answering a question that has plagued the scientific community for 32 years.

SUSTech, one of China's newest pioneering research universities, strongly believes in the union between education and research. With the aim to become a globally recognized high-level research university, SUSTech thinks highly of research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Every student is encouraged to find their unique path to success. To support this growth, the University provides students of all faculties the opportunity to work alongside world-class researchers tackling and exploring some of the world's most challenging and prolific questions within the scientific community today.

Achievements in scientific research are fast becoming synonymous with SUSTech. Since 2012, SUSTech has undertaken a total of 1319 research projects across China, with a majority of projects based in Shenzhen, all with funds totalling more than RMB 2.1 billion.

About SUSTech

Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) is a research-oriented public university, founded in Shenzhen, China. SUSTech is ranked 29th among mainland Chinese universities in the latest Nature Index. SUSTech is working towards becoming a world-class university excelling in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research in fields such as quantum information, clean energy and wide-band gap semiconductors.

