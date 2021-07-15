Nature Scientific Reports has published a peer reviewed paper showing important immune response benefits associated with AOBiome's B244 Ammonia Oxidizing Bacteria drug therapy

AOBiome's B244 inhibits Th2 immune polarization in human primary immune cells in both the active and the inactive state Tweet this

Since the mid twentieth century, the prevalence of atopic diseases has been steadily increasing with more than 200 million people worldwide suffering from diseases such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, or food allergies. The rapid increase in atopy prevalence cannot be explained by changes in population genomics. Rather, the association with westernized societies suggests that environmental factors such as diet, antibiotic exposure, and other modern hygienic lifestyles play a crucial role in the etiology of these conditions.

Reduction of Th2-associated cytokines reveals a compelling link to pruritus (itch). Increased levels of IL-4 and IL-13 are associated with itch, and antibodies which target blocking their receptors, have been utilized as therapeutics for atopic disease. As non-pathogenic bacteria, AOB represent a unique tool to reduce atopy-inducing cytokines without side effects and black box warnings associated with current standards of care.

"The reduction of the TH2 pathway is helping us understand how ammonia oxidizing bacteria helps temper immune response. This supports both our previous clinical trial results and our current 576 patient Phase 2b study of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. We look forward to results in Q4 of this year," said President & CEO, Todd Krueger.

The paper "The ammonia oxidizing bacterium Nitrosomonas eutropha blocks T helper 2 cell polarization via the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10" is available on Nature.com at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-93299-1

"The demonstration of downregulation of the inflammatory response with topical probiotic AOB presents a wonderful clinical opportunity to treat a large group of patients with an approach that may have virtually no side effects," said Peter Lio, MD, FAAD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and founding director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center.

Additional information regarding AOBiome's ongoing clinical programs may be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov

About AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.

AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc. is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on transforming human health by developing microbiome-based therapies for local, nasal and systemic inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2012 by PatientsLikeMe founder Jamie Heywood and MIT-trained Chemical Engineer David Whitlock, AOBiome is advancing a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage therapeutic candidates. Learn more at www.aobiome.com.

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries:

Jim Hoffman

845-417-3487

[email protected]

1 Hanifin J, Reed M. A Population-Based Survey of Eczema Prevalence in the United States. Dermatitis. 2007;18(2):82-91. doi:10.2310/6620.2007.06034.





SOURCE AOBiome