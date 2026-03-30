Nature Trust Press Announces New Manifesto Challenging Modern Nutrition, Accepted into Library of Congress After 16-Year Scientific Inquiry

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent researcher and author Axay Shah has announced the global release of his expansive manifesto, available as a 508-page Digital Edition and a 336-page Professional Print Edition. In Nature We Trust: A Raw Food Manifesto for Energy, Healing & Longevity. The work, representing nearly two decades of research into cellular regeneration and evolutionary biology, has been officially accepted into the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

In Nature We Trust: A Raw Food Manifesto for Energy, Healing & Longevity" by researcher Axay Shah. The work features a Foreword by Dr. Shrenik Shah and has been accepted into the Library of Congress. Axay Shah, independent researcher and author of the 16-year scientific inquiry "In Nature We Trust: A Raw Food Manifesto for Energy, Healing & Longevity," recently accepted into the Library of Congress.

As global rates of chronic lifestyle diseases continue to rise, Shah's manifesto provides a rigorous, data-backed "backbone" for the Whole Food Plant-Based (WFPB) movement. The book bridges the gap between ancient biological wisdom and modern longevity science, offering a comprehensive "Midlife Reset" for those seeking sustained vitality through nature's original design.

Medical Validation and Scientific Rigor The work features a compelling Foreword by noted physician Dr. Shrenik Shah, who meticulously reviewed the research. "It's a phenomenal piece of work," says Dr. Shah. "He provides a real scientific basis, with studies and data to back it up, for the raw vegan lifestyle. Much of this science, I wasn't even aware of."

By documenting the chemical and biological impact of living foods on human DNA, Axay Shah moves the conversation beyond simple dieting and into the realm of cellular healing.

A Global Movement for "Cellular Home" In Nature We Trust is more than a nutritional guide; it is a call to return to our biological roots. Shah argues that modern humanity is currently in a state of "biological bankruptcy," and the only path to recovery is through understanding the mechanics of how live enzymes and nature-identical nutrition interact with human physiology.

Global Availability To celebrate the global launch, the Digital Manifesto is available for a limited time at a special price of $9.99. The work is also available in Collector's Hardcover and Professional Paperback formats.

About Axay Shah: Axay Shah is a dedicated researcher and Raw Foodist who has spent 16 years investigating the intersection of nature and human longevity. His mission is to provide the world with the scientific tools necessary for cellular healing and to advocate for a return to nature-based living.

Media Contact:

Name: Axay Shah

Title: Author & Researcher

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (909) 345-0074

Website: InNatureWeTrust.net

SOURCE Nature Trust Press