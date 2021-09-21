Nature Zen… New Organic and Vegan Products on the US Market

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NATURE ZEN USA is proud to announce the launch of its products on the US market, also available on Amazon USA.

Going plant-based has gone from being marginal 10 years ago to now being trendy and largely represented in the news as the new must in the food and sport industry. And this is much more than a flash in the pan, it is a general social awakening.

The polls show people are turning to plant-based alternatives for 2 main reasons: ethical concerns and health, both their own & the planet's.

Including more plant-based options in our diet is linked to multiple health benefits, including lowering both cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are also recognized as suitable for every age and stage of life by the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics1 and researchers at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine2, the British Dietetic Association, among others.

According to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the main health benefits of going plant-based3 are:

Supporting the immune system

Reducing inflammation and preventing damage caused by free radicals (which is linked to multiple inflammatory diseases like arthritis)

Helping to maintain a healthy weight

Increasing dietary fiber intake (which in turn is linked to multiple health benefits, including reducing the risk of developing certain cancers)

Reducing risks of other diseases, from diabetes to certain mental illnesses

Moreover, in addition to these extraordinary benefits, changing from omnivorous to plant-based diet would require 37% less water4 and 47% fewer croplands5 to feed all humanity.

Nature Zen has believed in the power of plant-based food for energy and vibrant health since the very start of this great adventure 7 years ago. They now own a GFSI-BRC facility and their products (over 60 SKUs, mostly made from organic rice protein and organic pea protein) are exported worldwide and sold on almost all continents. Nature Zen also manufactures for leading brands in the plant-based protein and sport nutrition industry. Their CEO Isabelle Marcil shares how, since the very beginning, all the team felt this profound shift: "We feel we are at the right moment and in the right place to help people change their life for the better, and this is deeply motivating." she explains with communicative enthusiasm.

Nature Zen has chosen to base their products on 2 primary sources: organic sprouted and fermented brown rice and organic yellow pea. Both are linked to comparable or even more beneficial effects on muscle mass and strength compared to whey protein or casein6 7 among other benefits.

"I'm in my 30s with a restricted diet due to IBS (Low FODMAP, Dairy Free, Gluten Free) and this is THE BEST protein powder I have found. I like the coffee flavor because it's part of my breakfast after my regular 90 minutes workout. It blends smoothly with just water and ice. I add a little cocoa powder for a "mocha" taste. I'm so grateful for this product!" expresses a satisfied customer.

After selling their products with success in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, France, Luxembourg and many other countries, it was a logical step for the young multinational company to open the US market, which they did last spring.

Their range of products (all organic protein powders and bars) are thoughtfully created to respond to everyone's quest for healthy living, way beyond vegetarianism or veganism. "We create the products we ourselves would like to find on the shelves, as if we were formulating them for our own child. And this quality which is both our driving force and our differentiating factor", explains Dr Laure-Anne Pierson, Associate & QA Manager at Nature Zen.

Nature Zen products are also suitable for long term endurance needs: "I just recently competed a very strenuous trek and climb in Nepal, and to cope with altitude and loss of appetite, this time I brought with me only Nature Zen (I previously brought different products) and was EXTREMELY satisfied with your products. Lots of continuous energy... keep up the good work!" shares another enthusiastic customer.

