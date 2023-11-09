NatureEye™ Launches Group Drone Flights for Remote Teams to Soar Together

Facilitates a collective experience that fosters team camaraderie and creates lasting memories.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NatureEye, the company that recently launched individual remote drone flights, now enables groups to charter a shared aerial adventure at iconic destinations around the world. This latest addition to NatureEye's product portfolio promises to redefine team bonding by providing a unique and unforgettable activity for colleagues, whether working from the office, home, or different locations across the globe.

Teams can charter a shared aerial adventure, fostering camaraderie and creating lasting memories.
Fly a drone at one of NatureEye's iconic locations, including Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland.
Teams will enjoy a captivating one-hour experience where they alternate piloting a drone in one of NatureEye's locations above stunning scenery, fascinating wildlife, or historic sites. They are joined by a copilot on the ground who ensures everything runs smoothly and safely, and a host who moderates the entire experience for added engagement. The team lead, or captain, who books the experience can invite up to eight team members to join in on the fun.

Every team member will have a chance to take control and fly, making it an interactive journey. Teams work together to search for wildlife or hidden treasures unique to the location, fostering camaraderie and teamwork. Everyone has the ability to maneuver the camera and snap photos to capture lasting memories of the flight. As a keepsake, team members will receive a digital album containing all the photos taken during their flight experience.

"In the modern era where teams are often working remotely or scattered across global offices, it is challenging to develop relationships that unite people," stated Matthew Rabinowitz, PhD, Co-Founder and Chairman of NatureEye. "NatureEye offers an immersive escape into iconic destinations around the world. It's more than just a flight; it's a collective opportunity to engage with nature's wonderful and peaceful energy, connecting teams in a whole new way."

In addition to launching group flights, NatureEye also announced a new "Invite a Friend" feature for consumers—enabling them to invite someone to join the flight from another device anywhere in the world. Now grandparents can gift a flight to a grandchild and join them on the adventure, singles can go on a remote flight together as a first date, and friends can explore the world together from afar.

NatureEye debuted its services just last month with flights to inaugural destinations including Elephant Sands in Botswana, Hverfjall Volcano in Iceland, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Mekong River in Cambodia, Chyulu Hills in Kenya, and Dungeness Spit in the United States with plans to expand. Up to 50% of revenue is shared with the sites and supports local conservation efforts.

About NatureEye:
NatureEye is a visionary technology company dedicated to advancing nature conservation through remote exploration of the world. Its revolutionary virtual travel platform enables customers to fly a drone remotely in iconic locations above wildlife, landscapes, and historic sites, offering an interactive and immersive user experience. NatureEye aims to inspire a global community of nature lovers to discover our planet's rich biodiversity, while providing a financial incentive for conservation. Learn more at NatureEye.com.

