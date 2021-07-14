Naturepedic Becomes First Non-Food Company to Complete Organic Fraud Prevention Program

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the sustainable mattress revolution, Naturepedic has become the first non-food, certified organic product to complete the Organic Trade Association's new Organic Fraud Prevention Plan.

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) recently launched its robust Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions program to help companies prepare for and comply with a proposed change in USDA organic regulations. The regulatory changes, expected to go into effect Spring 2022, will dramatically help to strengthen the organic supply chain, the oversight of organic systems, reduce organic fraud, and safeguard the USDA organic seal.

Naturepedic is proud to be the first non-food organic product to be certified by the OTA program as having an Organic Fraud Prevention Plan, a requirement under the new proposed Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) rule. Naturepedic is currently one of just two companies to complete the certification.

"At Naturepedic, we believe in and are fully committed to maintaining the integrity of the organic standards. By taking action to fortify the organic supply chain, we are raising the bar for what it means to be organic, while safeguarding the integrity of our products for the health and well-being of consumers," comments Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "Being a transparent, trustworthy, certified organic brand is at the core of our purpose-driven mission. It was imperative to move forward with joining and completing the OTA's extensive new program, as we have to do whatever we can to protect the future of organic."

For media inquiries or more information about Naturepedic's involvement in the Organic Trade Association's organic fraud prevention program, please contact Sara White at [email protected] or 914-621-1323.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications ) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

SOURCE Naturepedic

Related Links

http://www.naturepedic.com

