Naturepedic Fights to Prevent Non-Hereditary Childhood Cancer Incidence

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic is on a mission to reduce the rising incidences of non-hereditary childhood cancer cases. The leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer is working with organizations and nonprofits like The Max Cure Foundation that are pushing for policy reform on hazardous chemicals infiltrating everyday consumer household products, while raising awareness on the correlation between toxic chemical exposure and childhood cancer, and preventative action parents can take.

September's national Childhood Cancer Awareness month casts a grim light on the alarming 34% increase in childhood cancer rates in the United States since 1975, as it continues to be the nation's leading cause of death by disease in children after infancy (1-19 years old). Recent scientific proposals indicate the development of childhood cancer can depend on exposure to environmental risk factors in critical periods of development in utero, childhood and adolescence.

Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, MD, MSc, FAAP, remarks, "There is much to be discovered on causal links to childhood cancer. However what we do know is such an uptick in cases over a short period of time signifies environmental factors are at play. Most human diseases, about 80%, result from the interplay of genetic susceptibility and the chemicals we're exposed to, so when a child with the wrong combination of genes, is exposed to the wrong chemical, disease can result." Pediatrician Dr. Lavin, MD, FAAP, adds, "Children are most vulnerable and susceptible to environmental toxins because they're enduring critical periods of development and have much lower body weights. The timing of exposure is just as important as the dose, and even low doses of exposure can be damaging."

Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, states that, "There are over 80,000 chemicals being actively used in the U.S., the majority of which have not be adequately tested for safety or effects on human health, yet, they appear regularly in our everyday household products, especially in baby products. Crib mattresses, for example, are typically made with PVC, flame retardants, formaldehydes, pesticides, and PFCs, some of which are known carcinogens. Yet, newborns are spending 10-16 hours a day sleeping on top of them, subjecting them to potential inhalation and absorption."

Backed by 90 environmental organizations, the toxicity of the mattress industry is corroborated by the recent report "The Mattress Still Matters," released by the nonprofit Getting Ready For Baby Coalition. The investigative report found that the majority of crib mattresses evaluated were made with chemicals of concern. Naturepedic's No-Compromise Organic Baby Crib Mattress was concluded as the only mattress to be both fully transparent with component claims and made with no hazardous chemicals.

Understanding that reducing children's exposure to environmental toxins may help prevent non-genetic childhood cancer is what motivates Cik to continue to his fight for massive chemical reform, while upholding the Naturepedic philosophy of transforming lives through safer, healthier, nontoxic, organic-based products. Cik relays, "We are fighting to disrupt the industry from the top down, but also want parents to not only have access to trustworthy information to assess what's at risk, why it's important, and what chemicals to be aware of, but to understand that they have power in this, too. We want parents to be better equipped with how to create safe, optimal conditions for their child that, by effect, can lower internal toxicity levels and may prevent their risk of disease. "

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of babies, children and families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices has made Naturepedic the most respected company in the industry today. Committed to MADE IN USA, they source organic cotton grown by Texas farmers, and purchase steel and innersprings from US manufacturers. All Naturepedic products are made in their own factory in Ohio and are certified by MADE SAFE, GOTS, GOLS, OCS, Greenguard Gold, and FSC. Naturepedic is also recommended by American Sustainable Business Council, Green America, 1% For The Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, The Ecology Center, Practice Greenhealth, EWG, Sustainable Furnishings Council, Clean Production Action, Allergy Kids Foundation, Healthy Child Healthy World, Kids For Saving Earth and many others, and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for parents "Right to Know" about what is in the products they bring into their homes.

