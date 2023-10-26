Naturepedic Implements New Kraft Paper Roll-Packing Machine, Preventing 55,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste Each Year

The legacy mattress company furthers its mission for sustainability with new packaging solution

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced the implementation of a new kraft paper roll-packing machine, which will prevent at least 55,000 pounds of plastic from entering landfills every year. Naturepedic's entire roll-packed product offering – all mattresses, EOS comfort layers and mattress toppers — will now be roll-packed in recyclable kraft paper instead of plastic. The new kraft paper is free of any additional coatings and is fully recyclable.

More than 350 million metric tons of plastic waste are produced each year. Single-use plastic – including the kind used in packaging – releases harmful greenhouse gas emissions when produced and can take anywhere from 20 to 1,000+ years to decompose in a landfill, where space is already limited. With plastic production predicted to triple by 2060 , reducing plastic is imperative to preserving the Earth and its wildlife, soil health and waters.

"The mattress industry is not perfect, even organic mattress brands like ours, and sometimes plastic packaging materials are unavoidable," says Naturepedic Co-founder and COO, Jason Cik. "However, Naturepedic is committed to using the safest, healthiest and most sustainable materials we can secure in both our products and packaging. Switching to kraft paper roll-packing is a huge win for the environment."

Naturepedic also undertakes a variety of additional sustainable packaging initiatives including:

Printing primarily done with environmentally safe soy inks

Partnering with outside commercial printers that use FSC® certified paper

Printing labels on FSC® certified or recycled paper

Sourcing cardboard packaging with high amounts of recycled content

Printing locally as much as possible to reduce carbon footprint

Naturepedic is a 1% for the Planet Partner and a Green America Certified Business and partners with the Environmental Working Group, Women's Voices for the Earth, Mattress Recycling Council, Toxic-Free Future and many others. Since becoming a 1% for the Planet Partner in 2016, Naturepedic has donated over $1.6 million to organizations advocating for the removal of toxic chemicals from consumer products and protecting the environment.

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

