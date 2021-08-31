Naturepedic Launches 2021 Labor Day Sale on all Kid and Adult Mattresses

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the organic mattress revolution, Naturepedic is celebrating Labor Day with a 10% off sale on all kid and adult mattresses when using code LaborDay10 at www.naturepedic.com, plus offering a complimentary Naturepedic Organic PLA Pillow and Waterproof Protector Pad with purchase, from September 1st through midnight on September 10th.

Naturepedic's exclusive line of kids mattress and bedding products includes the 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress, which just received the Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Awards for "Best-in-Class Bedding," along with the innovative Verse Organic Kids Mattress. The 2-in-1 design features a waterproof side for children that are still potty training. The Verse design is great for young children and older teens, featuring a slightly firmer feel to help support kids' developing bones as they sleep.

For adults, choose from the brand's top-rated Chorus and Serenade models, along with its innovative EOS Series and Halcyon designs, which can be customized to suit individual preferences on each side of the bed. Naturepedic's EOS Pillowtop Organic Mattress was also recently awarded in the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards for the "Best Sustainable Mattress."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, all Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

