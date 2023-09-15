Naturepedic Launches Nursing Pillow, Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 NAPPA Award

News provided by

Naturepedic

15 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The legacy mattress company continues to receive critical acclaim for its safer, healthier products.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced that its newly launched Nursing Pillow has won both Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 National Parenting Product Award.

Encased in soft organic cotton and filled with PLA made from non-GMO sugarcane, the Organic Cotton/PLA Nursing Pillow offers comfort and support – without polyurethane foam, flame retardants or harmful chemicals. The pillow was designed in partnership with International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC), infant feeding educators and nursing parents. The unique, size-inclusive design accommodates a wide range of body types, supporting babies and parents long after the newborn days, and includes a waterproof, machine-washable cover.

Good Housekeeping's team of engineers, scientists and product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced the products firsthand, both in their homes and in the Good Housekeeping Institute testing labs. A range of attributes were considered throughout the evaluation process, including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, sustainability and safety. Beyond that, the products were also sent to more than 400 consumer testers for in-depth reviews and real-world feedback.

NAPPA was founded 32 years ago to celebrate the very best in family products. The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) was founded by L.A. Parent magazine in 1990 as a national company. The Children's Products division of NAPPA was designed to help parents make the best, most age-appropriate choices in children's books, toys, games, music, DVDs and software for their children, from newborn to adolescents.

"Naturepedic was built on a mission to protect families – especially babies – through safer, healthier, organic-based products that positively impact the environment," said Arin Schultz, VP of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. "Winning awards like Good Housekeeping's Parenting Awards and NAPPA, which require rigorous testing processes, is a testament to the high-quality products we've designed that support the health and wellbeing of parents and children alike."

All Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids and adults are GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic to give health- and eco-conscious shoppers the confidence that the questionable materials found in most conventional mattresses have been eliminated. They are also certified in the GREENGUARD® Gold standard for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

To learn more about Naturepedic's Organic Cotton/PLA Nursing Pillow, please visit naturepedic.com. To learn more about the Good Housekeeping 2023 Parenting Awards visit HERE and the National Parenting Product Awards visit HERE.

About Naturepedic
Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact
Kylee Kaetzel
[email protected]

SOURCE Naturepedic

Also from this source

Naturepedic Opens New Retail Location in Chicago, Aims to End 2023 with 25 Stores

Naturepedic Revolutionizes Organic Sleep Savings with Spectacular 4th of July Sale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.