NATUREPEDIC ORGANIC BREATHABLE BABY CRIB MATTRESS SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 PARENTING AWARD WINNER

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS certified organic, EWG VERIFIED® mattress and bedding brand, today announced that its Breathable Organic Crib Mattress was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Parenting Awards. The full list of award winners can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2024 .

In search of the best gear and services for babies, kids and caregivers, the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute put hundreds of items through the wringer in their Labs and with the help of over 200 parent testers. Analysts evaluated the products' performance and durability in the GH Institute Labs, while parents weighed in on aspects such as ease of use, appearance, comfort and more. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, safety and value.

Naturepedic's Breathable Organic Crib Mattress addresses all of the top concerns related to crib mattresses – breathability, certified organic materials, hygienic design, allergy-friendliness and a firm, flat surface. Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and a lightweight, food-grade polyethylene core, the mattress is standout for its seamless waterproofing made from non-GMO sugarcane. It's also PETA-Approved Vegan and made without glues, polyurethane foam, fire retardants, fiberglass or vinyl/PVC.

Good Housekeeping named Naturepedic the winner in the Eco Crib Mattress category, stating, "Naturepedic proves that you don't have to sacrifice quality when you go green." They emphasized that the brand's commitment to sustainability and organic materials doesn't compromise quality.

Good Housekeeping further noted, "This crib mattress is certified organic but is constructed in a way that makes it both breathable and waterproof to protect against accidents." Naturepedic accomplishes this by including a removable, machine-washable breathable cover that enables 360-degree airflow without sacrificing a waterproof surface, which is critical to maintaining a hygienic sleep space.

To evaluate durability and materials, the Good Housekeeping team highlighted the mattress's key attributes and winning qualities. They noted, "The firmness and breathability were important to our parent testers. They unanimously said it was easy to set up and fit their cribs properly." One parent shared, "I like how lightweight the mattress is. It makes it easy to change the sheets." GH Textiles Lab analysts also appreciated that it's GOTS certified organic, ensuring the entire manufacturing process meets strict standards for environmental and social responsibility.

