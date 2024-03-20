NATUREPEDIC TAKES HOME TWO INDUSTRY AWARDS FOR THE CONCERTO ORGANIC PILLOW TOP MATTRESS

Awarded a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Bedding Award and Best New Organic Non-Food Product by The Organic Center and Organic Voices, the Concerto is recognized as a leader in organic craftsmanship and comfort.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified and first ever EWG VERIFIED® organic mattress brand, announced today that the Concerto Organic Pillow Top Mattress was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Bedding Awards and Best New Organic Non-Food Product by The Organic Center and Organic Voices.

Featuring encased coils and a high-density microcoil layer, the Concerto Organic Pillow Top mattress offers outstanding plush comfort with remarkable breathability. The mattress also features a GOTS approved latex layer made from the sap of rubber trees and organic wool batting for moisture-wicking. Engineered for optimal airflow, its Euro top keeps sleepers cool and comfy, whatever the temperature.

The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute spent five months testing hundreds of sleep products to help shoppers build their best-ever beds. Analysts extensively evaluated the products' durability, performance, and craftsmanship in the GH Institute's Textiles Lab while simultaneously enlisting the help of over 300 sleep testers, who weighed in on aspects such as comfort, support, ease of use, and more. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, style, and value. The full list of Good Housekeeping awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/beddingawards2024.

Good Housekeeping mattress professionals described the Concerto as "dreamy" and said, "It's so plush and cloud-like, yet it holds its shape as you'd expect of latex." Our sleep tester agreed, calling it "cushiony and soft" but "structured enough to keep you from sinking too far." The professional added that it alleviated their back pain and that while they were traveling, they "kept dreaming about being back home in the comfort of this mattress!"

On Wednesday, March 13, the organic community gathered at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, to honor the best of organic at the first-ever "Organic Oscars,' which celebrates the outstanding success of individuals and businesses in communicating the benefits of organic, along with the work of groundbreaking organic researchers. Hosted by the Organic Center and Organic Voices, Naturepedic was awarded the Best New Non-Food Product for the Concerto Organic Pillow Top Mattress. The award honors the dietary supplement, personal care, textile, pet food, or other non-food item that delivers real excitement and novelty to the market and that creates the most positive impression of Organic 'goodness.' Members of the Naturepedic team, including Naturepedic Founder and Technical Director Barry Cik, were in attendance to accept the award. The full list of winners from the "Organic Oscars" can be found at https://organic-center.org/organics-best-honored-organic-night-out.

Made sustainably without polyurethane foam, flame retardants, or harmful VOCs, the Concerto, like all Naturepedic mattresses, is GOTS certified organic, EWG VERIFIED non-toxic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic and GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions. Manufactured in-house for both quality and sustainability, the Concerto's three-layer hybrid construction starts with a base layer of glueless encased coils that are encased in Naturepedic's signature organic cotton ticking fabric and meticulously tufted by hand. To learn more about the Concerto and Naturepedic, please visit Naturepedic.com.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact

