Naturepedic Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards for "Best Sustainable Mattress"

The Naturepedic EOS Pillowtop Organic Mattress was picked for its unique customizable design and its use of organic, nontoxic materials. The model features five firmness levels to choose from, as opposed to most mattresses on the market which do not provide these choices. The EOS Pillowtop can be customized on each side of the bed to suit individual comfort preferences, ranging from firm to ultra-plush, giving the consumer five choices on one side, and five separate choices on the other side. Its innovative, multi-layered zipper design adds convenience, flexibility and longevity, allowing customers to exchange firmness layers for a different feel at any point, especially if sleep preferences change over time. Designed to never be replaced, this feature helps divert huge amounts of discarded mattresses from landfills.

"Because each side is separate, movement on one side doesn't transfer to the others," noted one Good Housekeeping tester. Good Housekeeping's experts also appreciated its natural cotton and wool layers. Made with certified organic cotton, latex and wool along with adhesive-free encased coils and plant-based PLA, the EOS Pillowtop is handcrafted in the USA utilizing healthier, safer materials. This eliminates the need for flame retardant chemicals or barriers, while still passing all government flammability requirements, along with other questionable chemicals and materials found in conventional mattresses such as polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, GMOs, glues/adhesives, and other questionable materials or chemicals that do not meet their standards.

"The EOS Pillowtop, part of the Naturepedic EOS Series, is designed to be all about you," comments Barry A. Cik, BCEE, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "We wanted to invent a mattress that lets the customer take control of their comfort, independently of their sleep partner, while still creating a luxurious sleep experience that prioritizes their health and safety," he adds, "To be recognized by Good Housekeeping, one of the most reputable and prestigious organizations in the country, for these efforts is a huge honor."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, all Naturepedic mattress products, for babies, kids and adults, are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified to the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic (and non-toxic) standards.

To learn more about Naturepedic's EOS Organic Mattress Series, featuring the Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux models, visit: https://www.naturepedic.com/adult/mattresses/eos

To learn more about the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards: goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2021

For media inquiries, please contact Sara White at [email protected] or 914.621.1323

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

