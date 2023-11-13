Naturepedic's Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow Wins 2023 Parents Best Sleep Award

News provided by

Naturepedic

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The legacy mattress company continues to receive critical acclaim for its safer, healthier products

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced that the Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow has won a 2023 Parents Best Sleep Award.

The Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow features certified organic stretch-knit cotton for breathability and softness. Organic cotton provides a healthier alternative to synthetic fabrics, which often contain pesticides, flame retardants, harsh chemical dyes and antimicrobial treatments. PLA is a plant-based batting that provides essential support, and Naturepedic formulates its PLA exclusively from non-GMO sugarcane. With a machine-washable encasement, this pillow ensures fresh, hygienic comfort.

The Parents Best Sleep Awards are dedicated to identifying the finest sleep products available. After testing more than 100 entries, their expert panel, comprised of Parents' judges, testers and editors, curated 27 exceptional sleep products, all meticulously chosen to enhance children's mental and physical well-being through improved sleep quality.

"Naturepedic was founded with a profound commitment: to safeguard every consumer—whether adult, child, or infant—by creating products that are not only healthier but also make sleep feel like a luxury," said Arin Schultz, VP of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. "Securing this year's Parents Best Sleep Award is a true testament to the exceptional impact of our products."

All Naturepedic mattress products are certified by GOTS, MADE SAFE® and GREENGUARD® Gold and are UL Formaldehyde Free verified, giving health- and eco-conscious shoppers peace of mind.

To learn more about Naturepedic's Organic Cotton/PLA Pillow with Organic Fabric, visit naturepedic.com. To learn more about the 2023 Parents Best Sleep Awards visit parents.com.

About Naturepedic
Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact
Kylee Kaetzel
[email protected]

SOURCE Naturepedic

Also from this source

Naturepedic Implements New Kraft Paper Roll-Packing Machine, Preventing 55,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste Each Year

Naturepedic Implements New Kraft Paper Roll-Packing Machine, Preventing 55,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste Each Year

Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced the implementation of a...
Naturepedic Launches Nursing Pillow, Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 NAPPA Award

Naturepedic Launches Nursing Pillow, Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 NAPPA Award

Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced that its newly launched...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.