NaturEra Debuts Sugar Crush, the Ultimate Blood Sugar Management Supplement Duo with Innovative Liquid Formula

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturEra proudly introduces Sugar Crush Daily and Sugar Crush Boost, a new line of blood sugar management supplements for type 2 diabetes. These supplements offer a comprehensive approach to glucose management, combining 12 all-natural ingredients with innovative liquid formula technology for optimal efficacy.

Product image of NaturEra's Sugar Crush Combo, showing two brown bottles with white caps labeled 'Sugar Crush Daily' and 'Sugar Crush Boost' next to their respective blue and white boxes, highlighting the brand's commitment to maintaining normal blood sugar levels through natural dietary supplements.

Sugar Crush Daily provides continuous blood sugar support in the bloodstream, while Sugar Crush Boost targets glucose in the digestive system for steady energy. Both products work together to deliver around-the-clock glucose management in a way no other product line on the market does.

The liquid formula is fast absorbing and can be added to any beverage, making it easy to take with each meal.

Sugar Crush provides enhanced energy levels throughout the day.

The proprietary herbal formulas were clinically shown to lower blood sugar levels by 35-45% in 22-week use in people with Type 2 diabetes with consistent improvement in HBA1C test results of 1 to 1.5 points every 90-120 days.

The study was published by one of the most prestigious journals in the industry.

The secret behind Sugar Crush's efficacy is how its formula incorporates highly potent herbal extracts, selected, and processed in a unique way to maximize hypoglycemic effects.

Previously available only through a closed network of doctors since 2009, Sugar Crush is now available online nationwide. Aligning with the company's mission, NaturEra CEO, Oren Cohen, emphasizes the importance of offering a natural and effective way for people struggling with diabetes to reclaim their health before jumping to prescribed treatments.

Sugar Crush products are produced in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. With a 60-day money-back guarantee, NaturEra fully stands behind their products, which are now available for purchase at www.naturera.net . For a limited time, NaturEra will cover sales tax, offer additional savings, and free shipping to monthly subscribers.

NaturEra's commitment to changing lives with natural products offers a promising new direction in the management of type 2 diabetes.

As a member of the diabetes community, NaturEra welcomes all comments and questions.

About NaturEra

NaturEra LLC is a Florida registered company that produces efficacious, clinically-tested, dietary supplements that are meticulously crafted to offer those afflicted with diabetes access to therapeutic, natural solutions.

