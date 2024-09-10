Nature's Bakery Advances Its Mission to Nourish Families During Hunger Action Month

The brand's $150,000 donation to No Kid Hungry and community-centered initiatives help provide nourishment and essential supplies to families and students across the country

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, known for its top-selling Fig Bars and plant-based snacks, continues its ongoing dedication to long-term, sustainable hunger relief with a $150,000 donation to No Kid Hungry and a series of initiatives supporting Hunger Action Month this September. The company's efforts demonstrate its commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting children's nutrition programs across the United States.

Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign held each September aims to raise awareness about hunger in the United States and inspire individuals and organizations to take action. This cause aligns closely with Nature's Bakery's core mission to nourish families and enable them to thrive, and inspired the brand to deepen its community impact.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, Nature's Bakery has donated $150,000 to No Kid Hungry , a leading campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger. This financial support can help provide 1,500,000 meals to children and support various hunger relief initiatives.*

"With over 13 million children in America living with hunger, our core belief is that children must feel nourished to flourish; this has driven our desire to partner with No Kid Hungry for a third consecutive year," said Steve Gardiner, CEO of Nature's Bakery. "Nutrition is essential for students to learn, focus, and thrive. The stark reality that 1 in 5 kids in the U.S. could face hunger this year has motivated us to take further action to help provide children with the nourishment they need to succeed."

"The support from partners like Nature's Bakery is what fuels the critical work of No Kid Hungry," shared Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships Allison Shuffield of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Especially during this critical time as millions of kids head back to school, we are grateful that together we can make sure every child has the meals they need to thrive."

In addition to the monetary donation, Nature's Bakery is involved in local food distribution efforts in the communities where they operate. The brand recently donated over 75,000 snack bars to the Utah Food Bank, Northern Nevada Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and St. Louis Food Bank, to distribute essential food supplies to those facing food insecurity.

Recognizing the importance of supporting educational environments, Nature's Bakery is donating 2,000 45-piece school supply kits and 8,000 snack bars to local schools where the company has offices and baking facilities, which includes Reno and Carson City, NV; Hazelwood, MO; Pasadena, CA; and Salt Lake City, UT. These contributions will enhance student's learning experiences and ensure they have the necessary resources for academic success.

Additionally, Nature's Bakery is proud to sponsor the Utah Food Bank's Mobile Pantry Program through the 2025 academic year. The program provides consistent access to nourishing food for families and children in Salt Lake City.

Nature's Bakery also organized its annual volunteer day at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, demonstrating their continued commitment to community service. Employees will come together to assist with food sorting and packaging, supporting local efforts to combat hunger. "I'm proud to work for a company that's committed to serving and supporting families," said Wanda White, Hazelwood Site Coordinator at Nature's Bakery. "Our mission to nourish families and enable them to thrive drives us every day - and we're just getting started."

*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar .

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Fig Bar Minis, Oatmeal Crumble bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

