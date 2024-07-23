Nature's Bakery Announces Expanded Second-Annual Summer Sidekick Tour

Event-goers in Minneapolis, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Orlando, Raleigh, Denver, Columbus, Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Portland, and Toronto can expect surprise visits from the brand's "Snack Squad" who will help attendees select the perfect snack for their summer adventures. Visitors can also expect family-friendly activities, games, influencer-hosted giveaways, and an opportunity to enter the Summer Sidekick Sweepstakes at select locations. Sweepstakes prizes include branded swag items like beach towels, a cooler, drink koozies, folding chairs, baseball hats, a $250 gift card, and a soft-baked stock up of Nature's Bakery bars.

Spreading snacks and smiles when families need them the most has proven to be an effective way for Nature's Bakery to turn curious tasters into loyal fans. By showing up where they are enjoying summer adventures, the brand can meet new snackers, brighten their day, and become part of their core memories.

"The success of last year's first-ever Summer Sidekick Tour confirmed that the best way to connect with our consumers is to meet them in their everyday lives," said Hanna Teklu, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Nature's Bakery. "By sharing samples, we're not just introducing our products – we're becoming part of the memories people create. From large-scale events to local parks, we're there to provide a delicious, convenient, and wholesome snack to take wherever the day takes them. This approach helps us convert first-time triers into loyal buyers, which is why we've scaled our program to reach even more snackers with four additional markets from last year."

For those who aren't able to attend an event this summer, Nature's Bakery is hosting a series of "Summer Sidekick" giveaways via Instagram. Winners will be eligible for the chance to receive a variety of prizes including snacks, warm weather essentials, and gift cards.

For more information about Nature's Bakery, visit naturesbakery.com.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Fig Bar Minis, Oatmeal Crumble bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

