Nature's Bakery Brings Free Organic Produce And Snacks To Families

RENO, Nev., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month, Nature's Bakery , beloved for its Fig Bar and other soft-baked snacks, is giving households nationwide an opportunity to win a year's worth of Nature's Bakery snacks, including its recently launched organic Baked-Ins made with real fruits and veggies, and a year's subscription of organic produce boxes delivered directly to their homes.

As part of its mission, Nature's Bakery believes everyone deserves better-for-you snacks that taste great and make you feel good. This includes helping communities that are fresh, organic produce deserts overcome their lack of availability. Nature's Bakery will be launching a Baked-Ins Produce Stand activation this week in St. Louis, Mo. to provide the community with free organic produce and samples of Baked-Ins. In partnership with local urban growers, East Side Grows and New Roots Urban Farm , Nature's Bakery will offer consumers reusable produce bags filled with fruits and vegetables. The activation will take place daily between June 25-27, 2021 starting at 10am until supplies last.

"Nature's Bakery has existing ties to St. Louis, in fact, our new Baked-Ins are produced here in our local Hazelwood Bakery. In celebration of this new product, we are supporting the incredible work of growers serving local neighborhoods and expanding access to the natural goodness of organic fruits and vegetables," shares Vilma Livas CMO at Nature's Bakery. "As we thought about introducing Baked-Ins to consumers, we realized there was no better way than to start with a community we are already a part of – right here in St. Louis."

In an effort to support families in their quest to eat more produce, Nature's Bakery has partnered with Registered Dietitian, Sammi Haber Brondo, to provide valuable insight around creating healthy snacking habits.

"Many of us strive to eat more fruits and vegetables but from busy lives to picky eaters, it's important to find convenient (and delicious!) ways to achieve this. You can add vegetables to smoothies, mix fruit with your cereal, or look for ready-to-go foods that have real fruits and veggies already in them, like Baked-Ins," notes Sammi Haber Brondo, RD. "These organic, soft-baked snacks are made with real fruits and veggies you won't even taste. In fact, Baked-Ins Banana Chocolate Chip tastes like banana bread! They're a perfect way to add more goodness into the rotation for the whole family."

Nature's Bakery encourages St. Louis-area residents to stop by the Baked-Ins Produce Stand this weekend for an opportunity to receive one complimentary bag of organic produce from local farms, East Side Grows and New Roots Urban Farm, as well as Baked-Ins samples. Those with children will receive a 'snack pack' including a veggie coloring book, crayons, and extra Nature's Bakery snacks and one lucky winner will receive a year's worth of snacks and organic produce. To support the local farms and their missions, Nature's Bakery will also be donating $10,000 to both East Side Grows and New Roots Urban Farm, for a total of $20,000.

To further share the goodness of organic fruits & veggies, Nature's Bakery is hosting a national giveaway for six winners to receive a year's worth of Baked-In's and a year's subscription of organic produce boxes. For more information about the giveaway, including details on how to enter, follow Nature's Bakery ( @naturesbakery ) and Sammi Brondo ( @veggiesandchocolate ) on Instagram.

Nature's Bakery Baked-Ins are sold nationally at retailers such as Target, Walmart and Publix and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit www.naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Double Chocolate Brownies and Baked-Ins. Nature's Bakery is now part of KIND after its acquisition in 2020 and continues to be headquartered in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.NaturesBakery.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About East Side Grows

East Side Grows is an Urban Agriculture project under Go! International's youth entrepreneurship program. The program teaches children about math entrepreneurship and business by having them plan the gardens, sell the crops and determine how the profits will be spent. The project empowers local children and shows them that they have something to give to the community. The brand can be found by visiting https://www.go-int.org/ or following on Facebook and Instagram.

About New Roots Urban Farm

New Roots Urban Farm is a farming collective in North St. Louis that provides organic produce to the community. Urban Farm challenges current food systems by practicing alternative urban agriculture models, teaching and working with young people through food production and cooking, and feeding and nourishing the local communities. You can learn more by visiting www.newrootsurbanfarm.com or following the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

