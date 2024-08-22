Nature's Bakery Enables Families to Thrive With Their Back-to-School Squad Led by Shawn Johnson East

The Brand Will Treat Teachers and Over 200 Families Nationwide with a total of $45,000 for School Supplies & Groceries, Plus Year-Long Classroom Snack Stock-ups

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked, plant-based snacks, is launching an initiative to support families this fall with the return of its "Back-to-School Squad" led by Olympic gymnast and mother Shawn Johnson East.

Shawn Johnson East

Nature's Bakery and East have partnered to help alleviate some of the stress associated with the season's increased spending, and support families as they transition into their school-year routines. The brand's ambassadors are surprising hundreds of families at retailers nationwide with a month's worth of snacks and $200 gift cards while they shop for school essentials. East will personally surprise and delight families in Nashville with gift cards for snacks, school supplies, and more.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Nature's Bakery this back-to-school season to help families in my hometown," said Shawn Johnson East, professional athlete and mom of three. "As a mom sending my first child to Pre-K, I understand the challenges of preparing for a new school year, and I'm excited to make that transition easier for parents. Nature's Bakery has always been our family's go-to for wholesome, delicious snacks that everyone loves. Now, we're working together to surprise families with school essentials and snacks, spreading a little joy and easing some of the back-to-school stress. It's amazing to team up with a brand that shares my commitment to lending parents a helping hand."

Nature's Bakery is also extending support to their online community through digital grocery giveaways. Nature's Bakery will reward dozens of lucky winners with gift cards and soft-baked snack pantry stock-ups: a delicious perk that simplifies lunch time and snack time. To participate, Nature's Bakery invites followers to visit their Instagram and TikTok to nominate someone in their life—or even themselves—who could use a little help.

"When we dreamt up ways to elevate our mission to support families this season, Shawn, a mom of three preparing to send her oldest daughter to school for the first time, was the perfect partner to amplify our message and lead our nationwide Back-To-School Squad," said Hanna Teklu, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Nature's Bakery. "We're coming together to spread smiles and help parents thrive during a hectic time as they return to their school season routines."

Beyond the in-store and digital giveaways, Nature's Bakery is also extending its support directly to educators. Ten teachers will win a "Snack & Smile Station" for their classroom, featuring a customized pantry with encouraging messages and filled with delicious soft-baked bars that Nature's Bakery will keep stocked during the entire academic year. As a Proud Sponsor of Life's Little Wins™, Nature's Bakery wants to also encourage the celebration of achievements; each winning classroom will receive a "Little Big Wins Wall," inviting students and teachers to recognize and take pride in their everyday victories, no matter how small.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Fig Bar Minis, Oatmeal Crumble bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

