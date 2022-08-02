Nature's Bakery Fills Up Families' Pantries This Back to School Season

Extending its Baked For The Win™ campaign, leading snack brand partners with Joanna Teplin of Netflix's 'The Home Edit' to spread positivity and snacks with the return of school

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery , beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, announces the continuation of its popular Baked For The Win™ campaign, by partnering with Joanna Teplin, pantry and home organizer extraordinaire and star of the hit Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit. Launched in the Spring, the Baked For The Win™ campaign was created to share and celebrate all of life's little big moments that bring consumers a sense of joy, accomplishment and gratitude. In preparation for the hectic school season, Nature's Bakery is extending it to help families gear up for the return of school routines. The soft-baked-real-fruit-whole-grain-goodness of Nature's Bakery delights and fuels families from lunchboxes to after school snacking.

"As a mom, I know firsthand how frantic and stressful back to school can be for families, and sometimes you just need a little help to power through the day," said Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder of The Home Edit. "I'm thrilled to partner with Nature's Bakery, a brand that supports families and recognizes the challenges parents face from keeping a pantry stocked and organized to finding wholesome snacks the whole family will love. And, even more importantly, encouraging families to embrace positivity and recognize that even the smallest victories are worth celebrating."

Beyond stress-reducing pantry organizing tips and helping parents celebrate their back to school victories across social channels with Joanna Teplin, Nature's Bakery aims to spread smiles and restock pantries at a time when families need it the most. To kick-off the back to school season throughout the month of August, the beloved snack brand will be powering school and snacking wins such as:

Fueling young minds with a $50,000 donation to No Kid Hungry—which can help provide 500,000 meals to kids in need

Creating more snack time wins by stocking pantries for 100 families with $100 - $250 gift card giveaways to be used at Nature's Bakery retailers including Costco, Target, Walmart and Sam's Club

Giving away a $2500 Elfa pantry makeover

"We're on a mission to nourish families everywhere," said Nature's Bakery CMO Vilma Livas. "We believe a little inspiration and a positive outlook can go a long way in supporting and enabling families to thrive — one pantry at a time. Everyone deserves better-for-you snacks that taste great and make them feel great during this busy season. By helping households stock up on snacks and celebrate their little wins, we want to support families with a successful kick-off to the school year."

As the Proud Sponsor of Life's Little Wins™, Nature's Bakery is encouraging consumers to follow along on Instagram and TikTok beginning August 2nd as they help parents celebrate their #LittleBigWins with surprise and delight moments that include snack, school supply and grocery gift card giveaways, plus much more.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Double Chocolate Brownie and Baked-Ins. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at retailers such as Target, Walmart and Costco, and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit www.naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

