Nature's Bakery Helps Families Transition Back To School With Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition

Each Jurassic themed excursion kit is packed with all the supplies kids need to bring the dinosaur museum to your home or classroom. Families can use this fun activity to educate their children on the different types of dinosaurs and practice their archeological skills with a fossil digging experience. Plus, families will receive a variety of Nature's Bakery snack bars as activity fuel and materials to learn and create their own world of imagination. The Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition kits are limited; consumers can visit SnackSizedAdventures.com/FieldTrip to sign up for a chance to obtain an exclusive box of their own or share the goodness by nominating someone else.

"As families and teachers adapt and prepare to return to in-person learning, we want to ensure as many children as possible partake in the educational magic that happens outside the classroom," stated Vilma Livas, CMO at Nature's Bakery. "This campaign is designed to inspire learning by bringing the field trip experience to them, encouraging kids to find adventures just about anywhere, whether that be in the living room or in the classroom."

With the pandemic leading to increased screen time and challenging kids to adapt to new hybrid learning models, many of them are missing in-person school activities, such as science fairs and show-and-tell. In a recent nationwide survey* that found 72% of parents are finding it find it more difficult to plan kid's activities since the pandemic hit, Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition is eliminating parents' concern to come up with engaging activities and inspires kids to listen, explore, touch, and feel within different experiences to gain a better understanding about a variety of subjects.

To help kick off the launch, Nature's Bakery enlisted actor, writer, and father James Van Der Beek to encourage families to find more screen-free activities for children and the importance of family bonding. "'What on earth should we do with our kids?' is a question every parent has had to answer, this past year perhaps more than any other, and as a father, I know first-hand the value of a fun family activity that keeps kids active and engaged," said Van Der Beek. "Having a resource like the Snack Sized Adventures microsite is a great way to help parents get their kids off screens and into a fun educational activity this back-to-school season. When Nature's Bakery came to me with the concept of these kits that offer on-the-go field trip experiences for kids, I knew it was something I wanted to share with families looking for new ideas to keep their children active and focused outside the classroom."

Recipients of the Snack Sized Adventures: Field Trip Edition kits will be selected every week until supplies last. For more information about Nature's Bakery and Snack Sized Adventures, visit NaturesBakery.com.

*The online survey of 1,000 nationally representative parents, with children between the ages of 6 and 12, was conducted in July 2020 via Pollfish on behalf of Nature's Bakery.

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Double Chocolate Brownies and Baked-Ins. Nature's Bakery is now part of Mar Inc., family of companies after its acquisition by KIND in 2020 and continues to be headquartered in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.NaturesBakery.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

