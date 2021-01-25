Nature's Bakery Introduces New Organic 'Baked-Ins' Snacks Made with Fruits & Vegetables

A Snacking Motivations & Attitudes report from Mintel* reveals that 66% of consumers wish for more healthy snack options, while their recent Food and Drink report** claims that 33% of parents are looking for more organic options. As a leader in family-friendly snacking, Nature's Bakery aims to meet the needs of consumers who are increasingly looking for better-for-you snacks that do not compromise on taste.

Enter Baked-Ins: An ideal snack for parents and kids alike that's made with wholesome ingredients like real fruits, vegetables and whole grain oats but tastes like delicious soft-baked goods. 82% of participants in a consumer survey conducted by Nature's Bakery*** believe that the addition of organic fruits and veggies you won't see or taste is a way to make snacking more nutritious and purposeful. Baked-Ins are a convenient anytime snack made with real ingredients that taste as good as they make you feel.

"There's something about classic baked goods that provides us with a sense of comfort. When developing Baked-Ins, we wanted to make sure we packed in nature's greatest ingredients in every bite without compromising the familiar tastes we crave," shares Vilma Livas CMO at Nature's Bakery. "It's a win for parents everywhere! The magic is that you can't even taste the secret goodness and that's what makes these snacks seriously good."

Like all Nature's Bakery snack varieties, Baked-Ins are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and cater to a variety of dietary needs such as nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free and are Certified Organic. Baked-Ins are available now at national retailers including Target, Kroger, and Publix and online at Nature's Bakery website and at Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit www.naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter for the latest in soft-baked snacking!

*Source: Mintel, Snacking Motivations and Attitudes Report - US - January 2019

**Source: Mintel, Food and Drink Nutrition Claims: Incl Impact of COVID-19 - US - December 2020

***Source: Vantage Research Report, Nature's Bakery Consumer Study June 2019, n=92

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble Bars, Double Chocolate Brownies and Baked-Ins. Nature's Bakery is owned by KIND and is a member of the Mars family of brands. For more information, visit www.NaturesBakery.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter .

