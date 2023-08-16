Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus at Chicago Air & Water Show August 19-20

Nature's Bakery will take over the Chicago Air & Water handing out over 61,000 snack bar samples as part of its Summer Sidekick tour

WHO: Nature's Bakery, a brand dedicated to creating snacks that are equally wholesome, delicious, and accessible WHAT: Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus Nature's Bakery will be kicking the fun up a notch and fueling the day's festivities with over 61,000 plant-based, soft-baked snack bars for attendees at the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Nature's Bakery bars are the ultimate sidekick to summer, fueling each activity with wholesome, delicious snacks that won't melt or crumble during summer fun.

Whether you're planning a more laid-back vacation or a whirlwind of adventures, Nature's Bakery has a bar that's perfect for every summer activity. The brand's experts will be on-site to help snackers pick the perfect product to enjoy.

Attendees can enjoy a sampling of Nature's Bakery's beloved snack bars, as well as photo opportunities and more. WHERE: Chicago Air & Water Show along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, Chicago, Ill., with North Avenue Beach serving as show center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily WHEN: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, 2023 VISUAL OP: VW van Summer Sidekick Tour Bus with large frame at the front of the bus with fabric beach chairs, summer beach balls and balloons.

