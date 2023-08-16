Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus at Chicago Air & Water Show August 19-20

16 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET
Nature's Bakery will take over the Chicago Air & Water handing out over 61,000 snack bar samples as part of its Summer Sidekick tour
WHO:
Nature's Bakery, a brand dedicated to creating snacks that are equally wholesome, delicious, and accessible
WHAT:
Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus
WHERE:
Chicago Air & Water Show along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, Chicago, Ill., with North Avenue Beach serving as show center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
WHEN:
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, 2023
VISUAL OP:
VW van Summer Sidekick Tour Bus with large frame at the front of the bus with fabric beach chairs, summer beach balls and balloons.
For more information on Nature's Bakery, visit www.naturesbakery.com.
