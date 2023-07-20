Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus at Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival July 28-30

Nature's Bakery will take over the Festival handing out over 100,000 snack bar samples as part of its Summer Sidekick tour

WHO: Nature's Bakery , a brand dedicated to creating soft-baked snacks that are equally wholesome, delicious, and accessible

WHAT: Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus

Nature's Bakery will be kicking the fun up a notch and fueling the day's festivities with over 100,000 plant-based, soft-baked snack bars for attendees at the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival.

Nature's Bakery bars are the ultimate sidekick to summer, fueling each activity with wholesome, delicious snacks that won't melt or crumble during summer fun.

Whether you're planning a more laid-back vacation or a whirlwind of adventures, Nature's Bakery has a bar that's perfect for every summer activity. The brand's experts will be on-site to help snackers pick the perfect product to enjoy.

Attendees can enjoy a sampling of Nature's Bakery's beloved snack bars, as well as photo opportunities and more.

WHERE: Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival at 220 Shirley Ave in Revere, Mass.

WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2023; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2023; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2023; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

VISUAL OP: VW van Summer Sidekick Tour Bus with large frame at the front of the bus with fabric beach chairs, summer beach balls and balloons.

