Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus at the Nashville Sounds Stadium August 4-6

Nature's Bakery will take over the Nashville Sounds Stadium handing out over 90,000 snack bar samples as part of its Summer Sidekick tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2023

Nature’s Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus will take over the Nashville Sounds Stadium
Nature’s Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus will take over the Nashville Sounds Stadium

WHO:

Nature's Bakery, a brand dedicated to creating snacks that are equally
wholesome, delicious, and accessible

WHAT:

Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus

  • Nature's Bakery will be kicking the fun up a notch and fueling the day's festivities with over 90,000 plant-based, soft-baked snack bars for attendees at the Nashville Sounds Stadium.
  • Nature's Bakery bars are the ultimate sidekick to summer, fueling each activity with wholesome, delicious snacks that won't melt or crumble during summer fun.
  • Whether you're planning a more laid-back vacation or a whirlwind of adventures, Nature's Bakery has a bar that's perfect for every summer activity. The brand's experts will be on-site to help snackers pick the perfect product to enjoy.
  • Attendees can enjoy a sampling of Nature's Bakery's beloved snack bars, as well as photo opportunities and more. 

WHERE:

Nashville Sounds Stadium at 19 Jackson St in Nashville, Tenn.

WHEN:

Friday, August 4, 2023; 5:35 p.m. – 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, August 5, 2023; 5:35 p.m. – 9:35 p.m.
Sunday, August 6, 2023; 5:05 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. 

VISUAL OP: 

VW van Summer Sidekick Tour Bus with large frame at the front of the bus with
fabric beach chairs, summer beach balls and balloons.

For more information on Nature's Bakery, visit www.naturesbakery.com

SOURCE Nature's Bakery

