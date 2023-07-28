Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus at the Nashville Sounds Stadium August 4-6

28 Jul, 2023, 12:31 ET
Nature's Bakery will take over the Nashville Sounds Stadium handing out over 90,000 snack bar samples as part of its Summer Sidekick tour
|
WHO:
|
Nature's Bakery, a brand dedicated to creating snacks that are equally
|
WHAT:
|
Nature's Bakery Summer Sidekick Tour Bus
|
WHERE:
|
Nashville Sounds Stadium at 19 Jackson St in Nashville, Tenn.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, August 4, 2023; 5:35 p.m. – 9:35 p.m.
|
VISUAL OP:
|
VW van Summer Sidekick Tour Bus with large frame at the front of the bus with
For more information on Nature's Bakery, visit www.naturesbakery.com.
