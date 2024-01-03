Nature's Body is a Toxin-Free Source of Supplements from the Land Down Under

News provided by

Nature's Body

03 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

The Aussie Brand Prides Itself on Using Clean Ingredients to Create Quality Products That Deliver Targeted Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at the Aussie nutraceutical and skincare brand Nature's Body understands that health and wellness are at the forefront of many people's minds as 2023 comes to a close. Forbes reports that heading into 2024, several of the top New Year's resolutions center on health and appearance, including commitments to improve fitness, diet, mental health, and weight loss.

While many are committed to improving their lives, they lack the tools to do so safely and effectively. In 2020, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) reported that in just over a decade in the area of cosmetics alone, 88 harmful chemicals had been used in over 73,000 products by nearly 600 companies. With so many harmful ingredients in common use, it's difficult for consumers to find clean, non-toxic products that they can use not just for skincare but to improve their overall quality of life. That's where Nature's Body comes into the picture.

"We are committed to creating the highest quality health and wellness solutions," says Margot Bouchara. "It doesn't matter if they're looking for targeted anti-aging tools or herbal supplements to enhance whole-body health. We want our customers to use our products with the confidence that comes from knowing they aren't exposing themselves to unhealthy elements or dangerous compounds."

Nature's Body only uses the highest quality ingredients, each of which is backed by strong scientific research regarding its safety and efficacy. The brand is also proudly 100% vegan and invests in a cruelty-free commitment with each of its products.

The result is a holistic line of effective health and wellness formulas. These include solutions for skincare, anti-aging, weight management, immunity, brain health, and more. Everything is non-toxic, vegan-friendly, and already recommended by many naturopaths in the brand's home country. In addition to its domestic success, Nature's Body has recently begun the process of bringing many of its supplements to the U.S., where its team hopes to make them available to health-conscious American consumers looking for effective and holistic health options that don't utilize toxic ingredients.

About Nature's Body

Nature's Body is a health and wellness brand that was founded in 2012 and operates out of Noosaville in Queensland, Australia. The company's primary focus is to create high-quality supplements and wellness-related products that support anti-aging, immunity, brain health, weight management, skin health, and more. Nature's Body is already popular in the Land Down Under and is in the process of expanding into the U.S. marketplace. Learn more at naturesbody.com.au.

Media Contact: 
Margot Bouchara
[email protected]  
Ph:(+61) 1800 558 218

SOURCE Nature's Body

Also from this source

Nature's Body Is Unlocking a Healthier Life for Consumers

21st-century consumers are informed and invested in maintaining their health and appearance, often with a conscious effort not to do so at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.