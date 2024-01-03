Nature's Body is a Toxin-Free Source of Supplements from the Land Down Under

The Aussie Brand Prides Itself on Using Clean Ingredients to Create Quality Products That Deliver Targeted Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at the Aussie nutraceutical and skincare brand Nature's Body understands that health and wellness are at the forefront of many people's minds as 2023 comes to a close. Forbes reports that heading into 2024, several of the top New Year's resolutions center on health and appearance, including commitments to improve fitness, diet, mental health, and weight loss.

While many are committed to improving their lives, they lack the tools to do so safely and effectively. In 2020, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) reported that in just over a decade in the area of cosmetics alone, 88 harmful chemicals had been used in over 73,000 products by nearly 600 companies. With so many harmful ingredients in common use, it's difficult for consumers to find clean, non-toxic products that they can use not just for skincare but to improve their overall quality of life. That's where Nature's Body comes into the picture.

"We are committed to creating the highest quality health and wellness solutions," says Margot Bouchara. "It doesn't matter if they're looking for targeted anti-aging tools or herbal supplements to enhance whole-body health. We want our customers to use our products with the confidence that comes from knowing they aren't exposing themselves to unhealthy elements or dangerous compounds."

Nature's Body only uses the highest quality ingredients, each of which is backed by strong scientific research regarding its safety and efficacy. The brand is also proudly 100% vegan and invests in a cruelty-free commitment with each of its products.

The result is a holistic line of effective health and wellness formulas. These include solutions for skincare, anti-aging, weight management, immunity, brain health, and more. Everything is non-toxic, vegan-friendly, and already recommended by many naturopaths in the brand's home country. In addition to its domestic success, Nature's Body has recently begun the process of bringing many of its supplements to the U.S., where its team hopes to make them available to health-conscious American consumers looking for effective and holistic health options that don't utilize toxic ingredients.

