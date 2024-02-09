Nature's Body is Addressing Stress in Multiple Ways

From Calming Herbs to Anti-Aging, the Brand's Holistic Offering of Supplements Provides Comprehensive, Natural Support for a Stressed Out Mind and Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress is a common factor in the modern world. Countless factors, such as busy lifestyles, the 24-hour news cycle, and an endless barrage of notifications, have put a growing mental strain on 21st-century consumers. Increased awareness has also shed light on how rampant stress is, especially in America. According to data from the American Institute of Stress (via Cross River Therapy), 55% of Americans are stressed "throughout the day," and 75% of those living in the U.S. have experienced stress within the last month. It is also a primary health concern for students in high school.

A problem that is so universal requires a safe and effective solution that is equally comprehensive. Enter Nature's Body. The Australian holistic health brand offers a range of high-quality supplements that focus on formulas made of natural ingredients. Many of these directly address stress.

"Our supplements are designed to make a positive difference in your life," explains company spokesperson Margot Bouchara. "We function as an ongoing partner in health and wellness — which is necessary if you're going to manage stress over the long term." 

One doesn't have to look far to see the comprehensiveness of the Nature's Body approach to natural wellness. In the area of stress alone, it features instantly recognizable natural solutions. Its Ashwagandha supplement, for example, delivers clean doses of an herb that is well known as an anti-stress agent and is a major ingredient in many Ayurvedic recipes.

The brand has less mainstream solutions, as well. Its Lion's Mane Mushroom, for instance, can bring relief to mild symptoms of depression and anxiety. It has also shown signs of helping guard against the effects of dementia. This complements the brand's Mag L-Threonate — a pure source of a natural wellness tool that may be able to help improve brain function and cognition.

Stress is a normal part of life. It's also a common struggle for many living in the fast-paced modern American culture. But it doesn't have to go unaddressed. Nature's Body is ideal for those looking for a partner who can help them manage their ongoing anxiety with safe, effective, high-quality natural health and wellness tools.

About Nature's Body 
Nature's Body is a health and wellness brand that was founded in 2012 and operates out of Noosaville in Queensland, Australia. The company's primary focus is to create high-quality supplements and wellness-related products that support anti-aging, immunity, brain health, weight management, skin health, and more. Nature's Body is already popular in the Land Down Under and is in the process of expanding into the U.S. marketplace. Learn more at naturesbody.com.au.

