Nature's Bounty® Announces Commitment to Supplement the Knowledge Gap in Women's Health and Wellness

Despite U.S. women being more engaged and open about their health now more than ever, a new survey by Nature's Bounty conducted in July 2026 found 70% of women wish they learned more about women's health when they were younger. Just 7% of women consider themselves experts about women's health and more than a quarter admit they have a basic or below basic understanding.

As a brand dedicated to illuminating the awe-inspiring power and potential of the human body through science and data, Nature's Bounty's latest campaign takes action to supplement the knowledge gap that exists around women's health and wellness by kick-starting important conversations among women and about women, providing usable, trustworthy educational resources and continuing to create innovative products for women.

"With less than 9% of medical research currently focused on female-specific health conditions,* women are often left without the comprehensive, trustworthy information that allows them to proactively manage their own health and well-being," said Aileen Stocks, Chief Executive Officer, Holistic Health, at Nestlé Health Science. "As a purpose-driven brand, it is important to us to expand our action beyond innovating products for women and empower and support important conversations about their needs at all life stages, eventually shaping their experiences with health and wellness for the better."

Taking Action Through Partnership with the Society for Women's Health Research

To kick off this commitment, Nature's Bounty is excited to announce its partnership with the Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of women through science, policy and education. In collaboration with SWHR, Nature's Bounty will release its inaugural report on women's wellness in 2027, which will take a comprehensive and systemic look at women's wellness knowledge gaps, disparities and emerging areas of focus.

"We still know far too little about women's health, but education and awareness are crucial places to start in closing this gap," said SWHR President and CEO Kathryn Schubert, MPP, CAE. "The Society is excited to work with Nature's Bounty on their inaugural women's wellness report, in hopes of further amplifying the women's health conversation. We all deserve access to health information that allows us to live our healthiest lives."

Key Themes in the Women's Health Landscape

Nature's Bounty recently commissioned a survey to better understand how women feel about the knowledge they have about their personal health and wellness, which uncovered several notable themes.

Women wish they knew more about their own health

Half of women surveyed admit they don't always fully understand how their body works or what it needs for overall wellness

Six in 10 women think they would be in better health if they learned more about their body when they were growing up.

Women want more open dialogue about women's health topics

Sixty percent of women want to have more open conversations about women's health with friends and family, and 46% would like to have these conversations outside of their circle, too

Of respondents who are parents, 74% say they talk about health more openly with their children than their parent(s) did with them, with Gen Z especially keen on being more open with their children (83%)

Women feel better about themselves when their health is well managed

The top factor that is important to women when it comes to feeling good about themselves is being physically healthy

Half of women said their overall health has a large impact on their confidence, and nearly 40% said the same about their hormones being stable

Menopause is a life stage women don't feel adequately prepared for

Half of women who have experienced menopause didn't feel properly prepared for it

Fewer than half of women who have not yet experienced menopause feel like they know what to expect when they reach it

The survey was a random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 women balanced to the census by age and race conducted July 7-14, 2026 by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

One Hundred Women Creative Campaign

Nature's Bounty also launched its new creative campaign – "Supplement the Gap" – which visually brings to life the stark statistics around today's women and their health and wellness journeys. The mission-led campaign, developed by Accompany Creative, aims to humanize the data points, calling attention to the real people and effects behind the data through its use of 100 everyday American women and select individual stories. The goal of the campaign is to foster open conversation around the real and authentic experiences women face as they navigate their health and wellness at different stages of life. To follow Nature's Bounty's ongoing efforts to Supplement the Gap, please visit SupplementTheGap.com.

High Quality Products to Supplement Women

The Nature's Bounty brand offers high-quality nutritional supplements at an accessible price to help women support their health throughout all life stages, including Nature's Bounty® Advanced Menopause Relief, Nature's Bounty® Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails, Nature's Bounty® Hair Growth, Nature's Bounty® Magnesium Glycinate and Nature's Bounty® Probiotic 10 dietary supplements, in addition to many others.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty® has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Society for Women's Health Research

The Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR) is a national nonprofit and thought leader dedicated to advancing women's health through science, policy, and education while promoting research on sex differences to optimize women's health. Founded in 1990 by a group of physicians, medical researchers, and health advocates, SWHR is making women's health mainstream by addressing unmet needs and research gaps in women's health. SWHR does not make medical, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations; nor does it endorse or promote specific screening or diagnostic tests, medications or supplements, or brands. Visit www.swhr.org for more information.

Media Contact

Morgan Williams

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SOURCE Nature's Bounty