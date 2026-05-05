Support Egg Quality and Ovulation with Nature's Bounty® New Fertility Supplement*

Nature's Bounty® Fertility Support Supplement Brings Together Clinically Studied Nutrients in a Carefully Curated Formula for this Important Life Stage

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a leader in scientifically backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, today announced its thoughtfully curated Fertility Support supplement that features NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine), selenium and vitamin E. These clinically studied nutrients are shown to support egg quality, ovulation, fertilization and implantation during a woman's reproductive health journey.* Nature's Bounty Fertility Support is available now on Amazon.com.

Nature's Bounty Fertility Support supplement features NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine), selenium and vitamin E. These clinically studied nutrients are shown to support egg quality, ovulation, fertilization and implantation during a woman’s reproductive health journey.*

"The journey to parenthood can be deeply personal and biologically complex, and many women are seeking trusted, science-backed ways to nourish their bodies during this life stage," said Abby Klosterbuer, Director of Medical Affairs, Nature's Bounty®. "Throughout the product development process, we evaluated the latest nutrition research to create a formula that is grounded in science. For instance, we included NAC because it's a building block for the body's primary antioxidant, glutathione, helping support oxidative balance important for healthy ovarian and uterine function. We designed the new Fertility Support supplement to be evidence-based and accessible, so more women can confidently add fertility nutrition into their daily routines as they plan for parenthood."

Nature's Bounty Fertility Support capsules include:

NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) , a powerful antioxidant clinically shown to support ovulation and a healthy uterine lining that are foundational for healthy fertilization and implantation.*

, a powerful antioxidant clinically shown to support ovulation and a healthy uterine lining that are foundational for healthy fertilization and implantation.* CoQ10 , an antioxidant naturally found in every cell, including eggs, that plays an important role in cellular energy for egg quality.*

, an antioxidant naturally found in every cell, including eggs, that plays an important role in cellular energy for egg quality.* Selenium and vitamin E , vital nutrients clinically shown to support healthy follicles, which promotes ovulation and helps support the growth and maturation of eggs.*

and , vital nutrients clinically shown to support healthy follicles, which promotes ovulation and helps support the growth and maturation of eggs.* Vitamin D, an essential vitamin necessary for several aspects of overall reproductive health and function.*

To learn more about Nature's Bounty, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, the Nature's Bounty® brand has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Fertility Support includes ingredients that support ovulation, fertilization and implantation which are all processes involved in conception.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Nature's Bounty