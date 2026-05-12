The Nature's Bounty® Brand Introduces New Age-Defying Skin Renewal Supplement for Daily Skin Care

Nature's Bounty® Age-Defying Skin Renewal Features Clinically Studied Ceramides, Showing Visible Results in 30 Days

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a leader in scientifically backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, today introduced its new Age-Defying Skin Renewal supplement that helps target five key signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity, hydration, texture and the skin barrier, with visible results in 30 days.* This science-backed formula features clinically studied ceramides to reinforce the skin barrier for a smoother, healthier looking appearance and green tea extract to help fight free radicals in the body.* Free radicals may lead to premature aging of cells.* Nature's Bounty Age-Defying Skin Renewal supplement is available now on Amazon.com and at CVS, Meijer and Wakefern.

Nature's Bounty Age-Defying Skin Renewal supplement helps target five key signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity, hydration, texture and the skin barrier, with visible results in 30 days.*

"Reducing visible signs of aging remains the top concern for our core consumer with 60 percent of beauty consumers seeking supplements that support skin elasticity and 41 percent focusing on reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to Mintel1," said Donna Olufade, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Nature's Bounty. "Knowing ceramide levels in the skin decrease with age, we developed the new Age-Defying Skin Renewal supplement to respond to this natural decline by nourishing and strengthening the skin barrier. This supplement is a perfect partner to topical routines – designed to take on the key signs of aging skin."

Ceramides are naturally found in the skin and support skin hydration by helping to form a lipid barrier within the skin to retain moisture. Nature's Bounty Age-Defying Skin Renewal includes ceramides to support skin hydration, elasticity and appearance.*

Nature's Bounty Age-Defying Skin Renewal fits into a daily nutrition routine to support overall beauty and wellness goals with one capsule per day and visible results in 30 days.* Optimal results are experienced with continued use.

To learn more about Nature's Bounty, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, the Nature's Bounty® brand has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1. Mintel Women's Wellness – US – 2025.



◊Source: Circana™ OmniMarket Core Outlets – Total MULO 52 weeks ending 3/1/26 based on Nestlé Health Science's custom definition for Hair, Skin & Nails supplement segment

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SOURCE Nature's Bounty