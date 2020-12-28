Nature's Bounty® Donates 5 Million Meals To Feeding America

Now through Thursday, December 31, Nature's Bounty ® will say thank you to people across the country who took it upon themselves to bring some good into the world this year, including:

Cavanaugh Bell , a Maryland second grader who created a food pantry that is now serving families across four different states

, a second grader who created a food pantry that is now serving families across four different states Melanie and Tyler Tapajna , a couple in Ohio who donated the food from their would-be wedding reception to a local crisis center for women and children

The brand will shine a spotlight on these acts of goodwill and three others with virtual celebrations on the Nature's Bounty® social channels and TV spots, along with a one-million-meal donation in each of their honors to Feeding America.

"Nature's Bounty® is a brand that is dedicated to nourishing bodies and when we saw the many challenges this year brought, especially with so many people experiencing food insecurity, we knew we couldn't sit idly by and not act," said Don Kerrigan, President, North America at The Nature's Bounty Co. "It is our job to support the wellbeing of our consumers, and we are proud to celebrate those working to do the same in their local communities and extend the reach of their goodwill through a donation to Feeding America on their behalf. Together, we can do more."

With this campaign, Nature's Bounty® – a member of The Nature's Bounty Co. family of brands – is building on previous donations by the company to Feeding America. The charity is the country's largest hunger-relief organization, comprising a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. Each year, Feeding America provides meals to over 40 million people – a number that can only be expected to rise as the organization projects 1 in 6 Americans will face food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic1.

"Access to nutritious food is essential for our health and wellbeing. Unfortunately for many people in America this is not always a guarantee," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful to Nature's Bounty® for their generous support and for joining us on our mission to provide more meals to communities in need."

Continuing their support into the New Year, Nature's Bounty® has also pledged to donate 1 meal per bottle* of Nature's Bounty® vitamins and supplements sold in the month of January, totaling up to an additional 2 million meals for Feeding America.

To follow along as Nature's Bounty® unveils their favorite acts of good in 2020, visit their social channels here or head to www.naturesbounty.com to learn more.

For more information on Feeding America, please visit www.feedingamerica.org.

1 "The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020" (Feeding America, October 2020)

*$0.10 cents from every purchase provides 1 meal secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact: Meghan Sowa, 862-200-0429, [email protected]

SOURCE The Nature's Bounty Co.

